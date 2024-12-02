FC Barcelona faces a crucial La Liga clash against RCD Mallorca on Tuesday at Estadi Son Moix, seeking to end a three-game winless run that has seen their league lead shrink to a mere point. The pressure is on manager Hansi Flick, who addresses the team’s recent struggles, injury updates, and the path forward.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Mallorca match, Flick acknowledged the team’s recent dip in form, which includes losses to Real Sociedad and UD Las Palmas, and a draw against Celta Vigo. He emphasized that November is behind them and that December presents a fresh opportunity for improvement.

“We created chances,” Flick stated, “but haven’t finished them. That’s something we need to improve. We’re a young team, and we must learn to be more clinical in attack and solidify our defense as a unit.”

When pressed on the reasons behind the recent slump, Flick remained positive, stating, “I’m not worried. We need to be more concentrated in our attacking plays and convert our chances. In football, it’s the goals that count.” He acknowledged that the Las Palmas loss presented various challenges but did not delve into specifics.

Injury updates and team news

Flick provided updates on key players’ fitness. Dani Olmo is fully fit to start against Mallorca, but Ronald Araujo, despite training with the squad, remains unavailable.

“All players except Ronald are ready,” said Flick. “Ronald is doing very well, but we need to take things step by step. Olmo’s return is important.” Marc Casado’s return after suspension is also a welcomed addition.

Flick lauded the progress of young midfielder Marc Casado, highlighting his recent international debut and his contributions to the team. “He’s improved significantly since the season’s start,” Flick stated.

“His defensive awareness, tactical understanding, and ball control are all at a high level.” He downplayed the incident where Raphinha, not Frenkie de Jong, wore the captain’s armband from the bench, stating it wasn’t a significant issue. Inaki Pena remains the starting goalkeeper.

Tactical focus on defensive solidity

Flick highlighted the team’s defensive vulnerabilities as a key area for improvement. “There’s always a reason why we concede goals,” he explained. “It’s about the timing of our defending, applying the right pressure. Sometimes it seems easy, but it isn’t. We failed to press effectively as a unit against Las Palmas, and we need to improve that aspect of our game.” He dismissed the controversial penalty decision against Las Palmas, stating that focusing on their performance is key.

Regarding the decrease in offside calls in Barcelona’s favor compared to earlier in the season, Flick acknowledged, “Opponents are doing a good job preparing for games against us. They’re adapting their strategies.”

Laporta’s presence and the fighting spirit

Barcelona president Joan Laporta’s presence at the training ground reinforced the urgency surrounding the team’s current form. Flick confirmed a discussion with Laporta, focusing on the need for a stronger fighting spirit. Flick stated: “We need to cultivate a more combative mentality to secure victories. There’s room for improvement, even when we play well. We need to win those duels.”

He emphasized the hard work and effort already shown by key players like Pedri, Raphinha, and others. He expressed optimism for December, saying, “There is a long way to go; we want to win the league and for that, everyone has to fight.”