The FIFPRO Men’s World 11 nominees have been announced, featuring a star-studded lineup of the world’s best players. The annual award, voted on by professional footballers worldwide, celebrates the pinnacle of global soccer excellence.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of football’s all-time greats, are again nominated. Despite neither winning this year’s Ballon d’Or for the first time since 2018, both legends have a chance to feature in the FIFPRO Men’s World 11 for an unprecedented 18th consecutive year. The award, first presented in 2005, reaches its 20th edition in 2024.

This year’s shortlist showcases a mix of established stars and promising newcomers. Manchester City’s Rodri, Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, and Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk are among the notable names vying for a place in the ultimate team. The list highlights the global reach of the award and includes players from several different leagues and nations.

Despite their outstanding seasons, several prominent players were left off the shortlist. Premier League stars Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka, both known for their exceptional skill and contributions, are notably absent from this year’s nominations.

Messi’s pursuit of continued dominance

A place in the 2024 FIFPRO World XI would represent an 18th selection for Lionel Messi, an incredible feat adding to his already extensive list of individual accolades. Inclusion for the Inter Miami star, who triumphed at the Copa America last summer, would cement his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The full shortlist

The full shortlist of nominees, split into their respective positions, is as follows:

Ederson, Emiliano Martínez, Manuel Neuer Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Rúben Dias, Virgil van Dijk, Jeremie Frimpong, Antonio Rüdiger, William Saliba, Kyle Walker

Dani Carvajal, Rúben Dias, Virgil van Dijk, Jeremie Frimpong, Antonio Rüdiger, William Saliba, Kyle Walker Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, Jamal Musiala, Rodri, Federico Valverde

Jude Bellingham, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, Jamal Musiala, Rodri, Federico Valverde Forwards: Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Cole Palmer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Vinícius Júnior, Lamine Yamal

The 2024 FIFPRO Men’s World 11 will be revealed on December 9th.