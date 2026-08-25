Antoine Griezmann joins Messi and Muller as the eighth World Cup winner to win MLS Player of the Matchday award

Antoine Griezmann has enjoyed a seamless transition to Major League Soccer, capturing his first Player of the Matchday award following a standout performance against Real Salt Lake. With the honor, the Orlando City star joins Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller as the eighth World Cup winner in league history to claim the accolade.

Facing Real Salt Lake on Saturday, Orlando City fell behind at Inter&Co Stadium when Dominik Marczuk opened the scoring for the visitors in the 36th minute. However, Griezmann spearheaded the comeback for Orlando, first tapping home a loose ball in the box in the 53rd minute before redirecting a right-footed winner in the 81st minute to secure all three points.

By completing the 2-1 comeback and logging his first MLS brace, Griezmann was officially named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 22. During the 2026 campaign, he becomes the second Orlando City player to earn the award, following Martin Ojeda’s selection in Matchday 11.

Since arriving in Orlando in July, the French star has made six MLS appearances, tallying three goals, one in his debut alongside his brace against Real Salt Lake, and adding an assist against the New York Red Bulls. He also featured in three Leagues Cup matches, recording a goal and an assist.

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The MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 22 features:

Goalkeeper : James Pantemis (Portlant Timbers).

: James Pantemis (Portlant Timbers). Defenders : Andy Najar (Nashville SC), Dante Polvora (St. Louis City) and Edier Ocampo (Vancouver Whitecaps).

: Andy Najar (Nashville SC), Dante Polvora (St. Louis City) and Edier Ocampo (Vancouver Whitecaps). Midfielders : Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United), Joaquin Pereyra (Minnesota United), Hani Mukhtar (Nashville SC), and Pep Biel (Charlotte FC).

: Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United), Joaquin Pereyra (Minnesota United), Hani Mukhtar (Nashville SC), and Pep Biel (Charlotte FC). Forwards: Antoine Griezmann (Orlando City), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps), and Kelvin Yeboah (Minnesota United).

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see also Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami suffer worst winless streak in more than two years after Toronto defeat

Griezmann, another world champion building an MLS legacy

The rapid trajectory of MLS over recent years has enabled clubs to attract marquee global stars. Griezmann represents the latest prominent example, proving that even in the later stages of his career, his elite technical quality can reshape matches, reflecting his pedigree as a 2018 World Cup winner with France.

With his latest honor, Griezmann becomes the eighth World Cup champion to capture an MLS Player of the Matchday award. The most recent addition prior to Griezmann was Thomas Muller, who earned the honor with the Vancouver Whitecaps after netting a hat trick against the Philadelphia Union in Matchday 33 in September 2025.

Atop the list of World Cup champions, Lionel Messi holds the record for the most Player of the Matchday awards in MLS history, having secured 14 during his time with Inter Miami.

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The complete list of World Cup winners to earn MLS Player of the Matchday honors includes: