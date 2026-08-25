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How far is Cristiano Ronaldo from reaching 1,000 goals?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues his march toward one of soccer’s most extraordinary milestones, sitting on 977 official senior career goals and just 23 short of becoming the first player in the sport’s history to reach 1,000.

The Al Nassr captain has built that tally across more than two decades at the top level, moving from Sporting CP through Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now the Saudi Pro League, all while remaining the Portugal national team’s all-time leading scorer.

At 41 years old, Ronaldo shows no signs of slowing his pursuit, continuing to feature regularly for both club and country as he chases down the number. The forward has also hinted this could be one of his final seasons as a professional, having said retirement could come within “one or two years” after already confirming the 2026 World Cup was his last major tournament with Portugal.

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Reaching 1,000 would place Ronaldo in territory no other player has ever occupied at the recognized senior level, cementing a scoring record that already stands as one of the most dominant in the sport’s history. Whether he gets there remains a matter of matches and minutes rather than doubt, given the pace he has sustained deep into his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. (Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. (Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals by club and country

Ronaldo’s goal-scoring journey began at Sporting CP, where he broke into professional soccer before earning a move to the Premier League with Manchester United in 2003. It was there that his career truly took off, and after a brief return to Old Trafford decades later, he departed as one of the club’s most prolific forwards across two separate spells.

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Cristiano Ronaldo sees Saudi Pro League and Saudi Super Cup schedule reshuffle with Al Nassr

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Cristiano Ronaldo sees Saudi Pro League and Saudi Super Cup schedule reshuffle with Al Nassr

His time at Real Madrid, however, remains the defining chapter of his career, a nine-year stretch in which he redefined the club’s scoring records and established himself as one of the greatest forwards the sport has seen.

From there, Ronaldo added another major chapter at Juventus before making the move to the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr in January 2023, a switch that has done little to slow down his scoring output. Altogether, his goals break down as follows:

ClubGoals
Real Madrid450
Portugal national team146
Manchester United145
Al Nassr130
Juventus101
Sporting CP5
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