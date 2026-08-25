Angel Di Maria on FIFA’s punishment to Argentina players for the 2026 World Cup: ‘It’s exaggerated’

Angel Di Maria weighed in on FIFA’s sanctions against several Argentina players stemming from the chaotic ending of the 2026 World Cup final, calling the punishments excessive.

Speaking in the mixed zone following Rosario Central’s draw against Talleres at Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, Di Maria was asked about the suspensions handed down to his former national team teammates.

“I talk to Paredes every day. I think it’s exaggerated, it will surely end up being a lot less for all the guys, not just for him, but for Nahuel too,” the winger said, referencing Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina.

Di Maria went on to suggest the incident that triggered the sanctions was understandable given the circumstances, even if the scale of the punishment surprised him. “It’s something that could happen because they got into it at the end, but it’s all pretty exaggerated,” he added.

Leandro Paredes and Eric Garcia have words after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. (Getty Images)

FIFA’s ruling included a 10-match suspension and a $90,000 fine for Paredes, a seven-match ban and the same fine for Molina, a one-match suspension and $30,000 fine for Thiago Almada, and a three-match ban with a $30,000 fine for assistant coach Roberto Ayala.

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see also AFA president Claudio Tapia lashes out at Argentina’s World Cup final conspiracy theories

AFA set to appeal FIFA’s sanctions

The AFA, led by president Claudio Tapia, has already confirmed plans to appeal FIFA’s ruling, arguing the punishments were disproportionate to what took place after the final whistle in the World Cup final.

The federation is hoping the appeal process trims down the suspensions for Paredes, Molina, and Almada, a sentiment Di Maria’s comments echo directly, though there’s no official timeline yet for when FIFA will rule on the appeal.

Until then, the uncertainty leaves a cloud over Argentina‘s squad planning, with Paredes and Molina both facing lengthy absences that could stretch across multiple upcoming fixtures if the original sanctions are upheld. For now, Di Maria’s remarks reflect the mood inside the squad’s inner circle: cautious optimism that FIFA’s disciplinary committee will ultimately soften its stance once AFA’s case is heard.

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