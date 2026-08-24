Cristiano Ronaldo matches Premier League goal tally in Saudi Pro League in less than half the games at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has remained the definition of a prolific goalscorer since joining Al Nassr despite entering the twilight of his career, hitting milestones that continue to push him closer to the mythical 1,000-goal mark. His latest strike in the Saudi Pro League saw the Portuguese superstar equal his career English Premier League goal output, achieving the feat in less than half the matches.

Following an extended vacation after his 2026 World Cup campaign with Portugal, Ronaldo returned to Al Nassr with only a handful of training sessions under his belt before the start of the season. His delayed pre-season ramp-up kept him out of the squad for the team’s first two official matches of the 2026-27 campaign, preparing him for a return against Al Riyadh.

Back on the team sheet, Ronaldo began Friday’s match against Al Riyadh on the substitute bench, entering the game in the 62nd minute with Al Nassr holding a comfortable 3-0 lead. The Portuguese legend capped off the victory after a driving run down the right flank from Ayman Yahya, who delivered a cross that Ronaldo controlled with his right foot before turning and striking a left-footed finish into the net in the 83rd minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches his Premier League mark in SPL

With his goal against Al Riyadh, Ronaldo reached 103 career goals in the Saudi Pro League, matching the exact total he produced during his tenure in the Premier League. He reached the century mark in Saudi Arabia in three and a half years since signing with Al Nassr in December 2022.

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Remarkably, the Al Nassr captain hit the 103-goal landmark in just 108 Saudi Pro League appearances, maintaining an extraordinary scoring pace of nearly a goal per game. By contrast, his 103 Premier League goals required 236 matches across two stints with Manchester United, meaning he matched that total at Al Nassr in 128 fewer matches.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo expected to feature in next Al Nassr SPL game despite Paris trip and EWC cameo

The vast efficiency gap stems primarily from Ronaldo’s tactical evolution over time; upon arriving at Manchester United in 2003, he operated primarily as a dynamic, wing-bound dribbler rather than a central finisher. By the end of his first tenure in England and during his 2021-2022 return, he had transformed into a refined central threat, accelerating his goal production exponentially.

Ronaldo’s 103 goals in the Saudi Pro League now stand as his joint-second highest domestic league total, tied with his Premier League count. Having comfortably surpassed his 81 goals scored in Serie A for Juventus and his three domestic strikes in the Primeira Liga for Sporting Lisbon, his 311 La Liga goals with Real Madrid remain his all-time high for a single domestic league.

How far is Ronaldo from his Man United goal mark?

Last season, Ronaldo eclipsed his 101-goal mark with Juventus while at Al Nassr, establishing the Saudi Arabian side as the third-highest scoring club stop of his professional career. While his Real Madrid standard of 450 goals remains out of reach, his overall club tally with Manchester United could be eclipsed during his prospective final season as a professional player.

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Ronaldo’s total goal mark with Manchester United stands at 145 goals across 346 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils. At present, his overall tally for Al Nassr stands at 130 goals in 149 matches, placing him just 15 goals shy of surpassing his Manchester United output given his current scoring rate and the extensive fixture list awaiting Al Nassr in 2026-27.