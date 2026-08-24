Cristiano Ronaldo sees Saudi Pro League and Saudi Super Cup schedule reshuffle with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially made his first appearance of the 2026-27 season, a campaign he has indicated could potentially mark his final year as a professional soccer player. While the team’s initial roadmap was set, his upcoming schedule with Al Nassr will undergo a significant reshuffle following updates to both the Saudi Pro League and Saudi Super Cup calendars.

First, the Saudi Pro League announced date adjustments for four distinct matchdays, impacting Matchdays 8, 9, 10, and 11. Matchday 8 was originally scheduled to take place prior to the upcoming international break, where Ronaldo is expected to join Portugal for UEFA Nations League duty, but those fixtures will now be played after the international window.

The schedule shift was made in coordination with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to allow extended preparation time ahead of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup. With the tournament taking place between September 23 and October 6, the domestic league will continue play despite Saudi Arabia’s national team commitments, though the changes aim to optimize player recovery, according to an official statement published on the league’s website Sunday.

Under the revised framework, the official date changes across the Saudi Pro League are as follows:

Matchday 8 : Shifted from September 17-19 to October 9-11

: Shifted from September 17-19 to October 9-11 Matchday 9 : Shifted from October 9-11 to October 15-17

: Shifted from October 9-11 to October 15-17 Matchday 10 : Shifted from October 15-17 to October 18-20

: Shifted from October 15-17 to October 18-20 Matchday 11: Pushed back to October 23 instead of October 22 to comply with mandatory rest periods

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy. (Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

For Al Nassr, these calendar revisions directly alter their upcoming fixtures against Al Diriyah for Matchday 8 on September 17, Matchday 9 against Al Ahli, and Matchday 10 against SC Neom. The updated kickoff times for those individual matches remain to be announced, with King’s Cup and AFC Champions League Elite fixtures also slotted between domestic league dates.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo expected to feature in next Al Nassr SPL game despite Paris trip and EWC cameo

Saudi Super Cup schedule also moved

The Saudi Super Cup presents another silverware opportunity for Ronaldo during his current run with Al Nassr. Typically held prior to the start of the domestic campaign, the tournament was pushed back on the calendar to accommodate player rest following the 2026 World Cup.

After capturing the Saudi Pro League title last season, Al Nassr qualified for the tournament alongside Al Ahli, Al Qadsiah, and Al Kholood. Originally slated to run from November 30 to December 4, 2026, the four-team tournament has been adjusted to align with the broader league changes.

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The revised 2026-27 Saudi Super Cup semifinals are now scheduled for December 19 and 20, with the final set for December 23, 2026. Those matches will serve as Ronaldo’s final competitive appearances of the calendar year before Al Nassr return to action on February 8, 2027, against Al Shamal SC in the AFC Champions League Elite.