Cristiano Ronaldo joined by Bruno Fernandes as the only Portuguese winners of an exclusive Premier League award

Bruno Fernandes has joined Cristiano Ronaldo as the only Portuguese players in history to win the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, cementing an exclusive club within English soccer’s most prestigious individual honor.

Manchester United’s captain was crowned the 2025-26 winner at the PFA’s annual awards ceremony. The award came off the back of a standout campaign in which Fernandes registered a record-breaking 21 assists in the Premier League, to go along with nine goals, as United rebounded to finish third in the table. He became the first United player to win the award since Wayne Rooney did so in 2010.

Ronaldo, for his part, won the award in back-to-back seasons during his first spell at Old Trafford, claiming it in 2006-07 before repeating the feat in 2007-08. That consecutive double placed him alongside Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne as the only players to have won the award in successive years.

With Fernandes’ triumph, Portugal now has two representatives on an honor roll that dates back to the 1973-74 season, a list voted on exclusively by fellow professionals across the English game.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s numbers in his back-to-back PFA-winning seasons

In 2006-07, Ronaldo scored 17 goals and added 8 assists in the Premier League, finishing with 23 goals in all competitions as Manchester United won the title. That season also saw him complete a rare individual sweep, adding the PFA Young Player of the Year and Football Writers’ Player of the Year awards alongside the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, an unprecedented trio at the time.

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He topped that the following year. In 2007-08, Ronaldo scored 31 goals and added 6 assists in the Premier League alone, finishing with 42 goals in all competitions, numbers that earned him the Premier League Golden Boot.

United won both the league title and the Champions League that season, and Ronaldo capped it off by winning the Ballon d’Or, cementing his status as the best player in the world during his first spell at Old Trafford.