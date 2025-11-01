Trending topics:
From father to son: Cristiano Jr.'s first Portugal goal signals the next chapter of the Ronaldo era (VIDEO)

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. playing for Portugal U-16
The legacy continues. While Cristiano Ronaldo remains a dominant figure in global soccer even into his 40s, a new chapter of his story is already being written — one that bears his name but belongs to another generation. And so it begins: like father, like son, the world has witnessed the first glimpse of what might be the next great Ronaldo era.

In Antalya, under the Turkish sun, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. stepped onto the pitch wearing the same red and green his father made iconic. At just 15 years old, the young forward featured for Portugal’s U16 national team at the Football Federations Cup — marking a symbolic and emotional moment not only for the family but for Portuguese soccer.

This wasn’t his first brush with international soccer. Ronaldo Jr. had already represented Portugal at the U-15 level earlier this year, impressing coaches and scouts alike. His rise through the ranks has been deliberate yet accelerated — a path shaped not just by his surname but by a growing reputation for composure, awareness, and a flair strikingly reminiscent of his father. Even off the ball, observers have described his game as mature beyond his age, underpinned by discipline, technical intelligence, and relentless work ethic — hallmarks of the Ronaldo DNA.

Ronaldo Jr.’s first taste of action came on October 31, when Portugal’s U-16 side defeated Turkey 2-0 in their opening match. He entered the game in stoppage time, a brief yet symbolic substitution that marked the beginning of his international journey. Portugal’s goals came from Samuel Tavares and Rafael Cabral, giving coach Joao Santos the comfort to introduce the teenager late in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. debuts for Portugal U-16 against Turkey

It was a moment that many saw as the passing of a torch, a quiet debut watched closely by Portuguese media and fans alike. The reports that followed praised his composure and calm presence despite limited minutes. That debut, however, was only a prelude. Days later, against Wales U16, Ronaldo Jr. made headlines around the world.

see also

Watch the goal that announced his arrival

It was only his second appearance for Portugal’s U-16s, but it was enough to make a statement. Midway through the game, Ronaldo Jr. found himself in the box — and with a swift, confident strike, he scored his first international goal.

In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo’s son had opened his account at the Football Federations Cup in Side, Turkey. The goal, described as “a precise finish that showed calmness and instinct beyond his years,” instantly went viral, drawing comparisons to his father’s early days in Lisbon.

Next generation Ronaldo steps onto international stage as Cristiano Jr. makes Portugal U-16 debut: How did he perform?

see also

Next generation Ronaldo steps onto international stage as Cristiano Jr. makes Portugal U-16 debut: How did he perform?

Fans flooded social media with reactions: “Amazing goal by Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. for Portugal U16! Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree — future star in the making!” one user posted. Another wrote, “No pressure, just carrying one of the biggest names in soccer history.”

Portuguese supporters, too, were quick to celebrate the moment — not as a reflection of his father’s shadow, but as the dawn of his own story.

