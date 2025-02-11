Following Neymar‘s unexpected return to Santos from Saudi Arabia, boss Jorge Jesus of Al-Hilal has made a stunning change of heart over the Brazilian superstar’s criticism.

Neymar’s move to Al-Hilal in 2023 was one of the most high-profile transfers in recent soccer history, with the Saudi club paying $93 million to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain. However, his time in Saudi Arabia turned into a nightmare, as injuries plagued his short-lived spell. After playing just five matches, he suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear, ruling him out for the remainder of the previous season. When he attempted a comeback in the following campaign, yet another injury setback forced him back onto the sidelines.

Initially, Jesus was highly critical of Neymar, suggesting that he was no longer capable of playing at the highest level. These remarks did not sit well with Neymar, who soon worked out a deal with Al-Hilal to terminate his contract and rejoin his boyhood club, Santos. Following his return to Brazil, the 33-year-old did not hold back in addressing his disappointment with how he was treated at Al-Hilal, particularly by Jesus.

Neymar’s frustration with Jesus and Al-Hilal

Shortly after making his debut for Santos, Neymar openly criticized Jesus and Al-Hilal, claiming he was fully fit but was still not given the chance to play. Speaking to Caze TV, Neymar did not mince his words: “Obviously, I was very upset with Jorge Jesus’ words when he said that I wasn’t in the same condition as the team.

“In training, I showed that I was fit to play, in the same conditions as the other athletes. When we did group training, I was the one who made the decisions, I was the one who scored the goal, so I put a lot of worms in his head.

“I don’t even like to talk about it, these controversial subjects, but it’s the reality. When he gave me that information [that I was fit to play], I knew I would show something different when I went on the field. The field speaks. It’s the only place I can defend myself, within the four lines.”

Jorge Jesus makes U-turn on Neymar criticism

Following Neymar’s public criticism, Jorge Jesus has now softened his stance, admitting that Neymar was simply unlucky rather than past his prime. In a recent interview with Canal 11, the 70-year-old expressed his frustration over how things unfolded, acknowledging Neymar’s talent and professionalism.

“I had no luck at all, neither he nor I. He was at Al-Hilal with a very serious injury. He was the best player I’ve worked with since I became a coach. We didn’t have much time to show everything he had. A good professional, a good friend, he’s not a star.”

This marked a stunning reversal from Jesus’ previous remarks, where he had implied Neymar was no longer capable of performing at an elite level. Jesus also admitted that he felt personally disappointed that he could not make things work with Neymar.

“But the truth is that things didn’t work out. Sometimes, talking to myself, frustrated, I even think, ‘How come I didn’t manage to get this player, who is a superstar, to do well?’ But whatever. These things happened. If he left, it had to be for Brazil. He’s going to help the national team a lot.”

According to the manager, Neymar left the club feeling deeply hurt, particularly by his earlier assessment that he was no longer at his peak. “Did he leave sad? He did, especially with me. It still hurts me today because he is a star. He is outside the box.”