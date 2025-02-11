Recent claims from Saudi Arabian media have recently suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo‘s future may take an unforeseen twist. It has been speculated that the Portuguese superstar may be leaving for Al-Hilal, a team that is fiercely rivals with Al-Nassr.

The alleged transfer would stir up even more controversy, considering the intense rivalry between the two teams. But beyond that, the reason behind the potential move is even more intriguing. According to reports, the idea behind sending Ronaldo to Al-Hilal would be to allow him to participate in the Club World Cup in the summer of 2025, a tournament Al-Nassr will not be part of. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal will be representing Saudi soccer in the expanded competition, making them a possible temporary home for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Despite the shock factor of such a move, speculation continues, leaving fans wondering whether Ronaldo could make an unprecedented switch to a direct rival to continue expanding his international legacy.

While the rumors of the Portuguese veteran potential Al-Hilal switch have dominated headlines, club officials have attempted to shut down the speculation. In a recent interview, The club’s CEO, Esteve Calzada, firmly denied any such plans: “Ronaldo is not our player. Right now, it is very difficult to imagine something like that.”

Despite his words, the speculation has not died down, as the possibility of the 40-year-old playing in the FIFA Club World Cup remains a tempting prospect for Saudi soccer. His presence in the tournament would be a massive boost for Al-Hilal, the Saudi Pro League, and the growing ambitions of soccer in the Middle East.

What did Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus say about Ronaldo’s future?

Now, Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has also addressed the rumors, especially after Neymar‘s exit. While dismissing the possibility of working with Ronaldo, Jesus praised the Portuguese legend for his longevity and ability to perform at the highest level even at 40 years old.

During an interview with Channel 11, Jesus was asked whether he could ever coach his compatriot. His response was clear: “Working with him? I don’t think it’ll be possible anymore. He’s an example at 40 years old. In one of the last games we played, I said, ‘How does he run so much at 39? He’s fast and super motivated.’ He lacks nothing.”

Al-Nassr’s plans for Ronaldo

As speculation about Ronaldo’s future continues, new reports suggest that he is set to extend his stay at Al-Nassr for another year. According to Saudi Arabian media outlet Arriyadiyah, he has already agreed to a contract renewal, which will keep him with the club until the summer of 2026.

Interestingly, despite earlier claims that his new contract would include a salary increase and a 5% stake in the club, Arriyadiyah adds that the terms remain the same as his current deal. This means that Ronaldo will continue earning approximately $200 million per year, making him the highest-paid player in the world.