Argentina has once again come under fire for celebrations following a major victory. Emi Martinez, the team’s star goalkeeper, previously received heat for a series of odd actions after the 2022 World Cup. The shot-stopper earned the Golden Glove at the competition. The trophy is given to the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Martinez was seen live on TV making a vulgar gesture with the trophy after narrowly beating France in the final. Following the incident, the keeper issued a ‘moment of silence’ for France star Kylian Mbappé in the dressing room celebrations. He then later held up a doll with a photo of Mbappé’s face attached to the head during Argentina’s bus parade back home.

Argentina’s fans also took shots at France during and after the 2022 World Cup final as well. La Albiceleste supporters created a highly controversial racist song directed at Les Bleus players. Specific lines of the song reference the French players having African roots.

The overall behavior of the Argentines triggered a stern letter from the French Football Federation to their Argentine counterpart. This would, however, not be the last time a complaint was filed from France regarding Argentina’s celebrations.

France pleads with FIFA to fight racism and song from Argentina

Argentina recently topped Colombia for the Copa America 2024 crown. Following the big victory, La Albiceleste once again focused on France for some reason. In a video on Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez’s social media, Argentina’s players sang the aforementioned racist song together. The moment came on the team bus after the match.

The song in question features lines such as: “They play for France but come from Angola” and “Their mother is Nigerian, their father is Cambodian but on their passport: France.”

Fernandez eventually deleted the post from his social media account. Following the post, the French Football Federation once again filed a complaint on the issue.

“The President of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest possible terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory comments made against players of the French national team in the context of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentine team after its victory in the Copa America, and broadcast in a video on social networks,” the organization wrote in a statement.

“In view of the seriousness of these shocking remarks, which run counter to the values of sport and human rights, the president of the FFF has decided to appeal directly to his Argentine counterpart and to FIFA, and to lodge a complaint with the courts for racially offensive and discriminatory remarks.”

Argentina players have a strange obsession with European rivals

Argentina’s obsession with France is undeniably odd. Nevertheless, the racist song could have also been a dig at Colombia as well. Much like the France national team, Colombia’s squad in the recent Copa America final contained several black players. This includes Jhon Cordoba, Carlos Cuesta, Jefferson Lerma, and Davinson Sanchez.

Fernandez, the Argentine seen smiling while singing and filming the racist celebrations, will soon return to Chelsea in the coming weeks. Reece James, a black English defender, captains Chelsea.

La Albiceleste is currently led by global superstar Lionel Messi. The 37-year-old playmaker is one of the most popular professional athletes in the world. Despite this, when considering the overall roster, Argentina may just be one of the most unlikable global soccer teams at the moment.

