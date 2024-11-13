FIFA is preparing to introduce a potentially transformative rule change with the Football Video Support (FVS) system, designed to give coaches a new tool for challenging referee decisions. In an era increasingly reliant on technology to enhance game fairness, the FVS offers a simplified alternative to VAR, tailored specifically for leagues with limited financial resources and camera setups. While it shares some similarities with the existing Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, FVS notably shifts decision-making power partially to coaches, allowing them to challenge calls that they believe were made in error.

The FVS, recently tested at the U20 and U17 Women’s World Cups, lets coaches initiate up to two challenges per match for specific decisions, such as goals, penalties, or red cards. Approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) earlier this year, FIFA aims to expand its use to other competitions following the positive feedback gathered during the trials, L’Equipe reports,

In contrast to VAR, where off-site officials monitor the game from multiple angles, FVS operates with minimal technology—typically using no more than four to five cameras. According to Pierluigi Collina, FIFA’s Referees Committee Chairman, this more streamlined setup makes the system feasible for leagues unable to bear the financial burden of VAR.

“It’s important to clearly understand that FVS is not VAR,” Collina emphasized to ESPN. “With only a few cameras, FVS won’t offer the same capabilities as VAR”. This means that decisions, particularly those regarding offside, might rely more heavily on the referee’s original call due to limited camera angles, preserving the critical role of on-field decision-making.

How FVS works: Process and limitations

Under the FVS system, each team’s head coach can request a review of a disputed call by signaling to the referee, who will then view the footage on a sideline monitor. A designated replay operator will handle the playback, but the ultimate call remains with the referee, who makes the final decision without additional input from a separate VAR official.

This setup allows coaches to challenge calls while ensuring that not every match incident undergoes review. Instead, reviews are limited to high-stakes situations—goals, penalty decisions, and red cards. Coaches must use their challenges wisely since they are restricted to two per match and lose one if a review is unsuccessful.

While VAR has become a staple in top leagues worldwide, including the Premier League and Serie A, implementing it globally has faced challenges. Many leagues, particularly in lower divisions or developing regions, lack the resources required for the extensive infrastructure VAR demands. FVS is meant to fill this gap by offering a cost-effective solution that FIFA believes will make refereeing more consistent across regions.

Collina emphasized the importance of understanding the system’s limitations: “FVS won’t be able to show what VAR can. Because of the limited number of cameras, only obvious offside can be spotted”. In these cases, the referee’s initial decision becomes more influential than it would be in a VAR-assisted environment.

Appeal and potential challenges of FVS for coaches

The new challenge-based approach shifts some accountability to coaches, who must gauge whether to risk a challenge on a potentially game-changing decision. Like in other sports such as tennis or American football, a coach’s strategic use of challenges can influence the match’s flow, especially toward the end when tactical challenges may be attempted as a last resort.

However, Collina acknowledges that the system isn’t without its challenges: “Giving the referee the option to initiate a review would mean extra pressure from players, as they would likely try to convince the referee to use it. The responsibility must lie with the coaches to request a review“. By placing this responsibility solely on coaches, FIFA aims to keep the flow of the game intact while reducing undue influence on referees.

With promising early feedback, FIFA is seeking IFAB’s approval to broaden FVS testing across more leagues worldwide. The preliminary trials, including surveys with participating coaches, have shown that FVS is positively received as an affordable alternative to VAR that could benefit global soccer.

“We are at the beginning of the trial, and the experiences at both the U20 and U17 Women’s World Cups will be carefully analyzed,” the Italian shared. “Several member associations have already shown interest in participating, and if IFAB approves, more competitions could implement FVS next year.”