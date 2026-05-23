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Cristiano Ronaldo caught in fresh uncertainty as Jorge Jesus reportedly not ruling out Al-Nassr stay for key reason despite recent exit announcement

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Jorge Jesus (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Jorge Jesus (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo may have finally delivered the Saudi Pro League title that Al-Nassr had been chasing for years, but the celebrations in Riyadh have quickly been followed by uncertainty surrounding Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese coach appeared to announce his departure after the title-clinching win over Damac, yet fresh reports now suggest the story may not be finished after all.

The Saudi club finished the season on top of the table with 86 points after a commanding 4-1 victory in the final round. Ronaldo scored twice in that match, while Joao Felix added an assist as Al-Nassr secured its first league crown since the 2018-19 season under the guidance of Jorge Jesus.

Jorge Jesus arrived in Riyadh with enormous expectations after previously dominating Saudi soccer with the club’s city rival, Al-Hilal. The veteran Portuguese coach inherited a squad filled with star names, but many believed the team lacked consistency in decisive moments. That changed quickly under his leadership.

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Al-Nassr finished the campaign with the league’s best attack after scoring 91 goals, while Ronaldo finally captured the domestic title that had eluded him since moving to Saudi Arabia in 2023. “When I received the invitation from [Al Nassr CEO Jose] Semedo and Cris [Cristiano Ronaldo], I only accepted this challenge to help Cris win titles in Saudi Arabia,” Jesus explained before the decisive final match. “That was my purpose.”

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After sealing the championship, the coach appeared emotional as he confirmed his decision to leave. “I came here to help Cristiano and this club win, and we achieved incredible things together,” the experienced manager said after the title-clinching victory. “Now it is time for me to leave.”

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The surprising reason a U-turn remains possible

The announcement shocked many supporters because the club had finally regained stability after several difficult seasons. Ronaldo himself had endured painful defeats in multiple finals before finally lifting the Saudi Pro League trophy.

Despite the public farewell, reports from Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat suggest the story may not be over yet. Al-Nassr’s management reportedly still wants Jorge Jesus to remain at the club because they believe technical stability is essential after such a successful season.

This is said to have opened the possibility of a dramatic reversal only days after the coach declared his mission complete. According to the report, a meeting between Jesus and Al-Nassr’s executive committee is expected soon to discuss whether the partnership could continue beyond this season.

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The Portuguese coach is said to prefer delaying any final decision until after the 2026 World Cup. Sources also claim that moving to Turkey, despite interest from several clubs including Fenerbahce, is currently not among his priorities.

Instead, Jesus is reportedly considering two major international opportunities in the future. The Portugal national team is viewed as a possible long-term ambition for the veteran coach once the World Cup cycle ends. At the same time, staying in Riyadh has not been ruled out entirely.

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Financial demands and sporting ambition could decide everything

One of the key elements behind the ongoing discussions reportedly involves finances and the direction of the sporting project. Jorge Jesus currently earns more than $8 million annually at Al-Nassr, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the region.

Asharq Al-Awsat indicates that any new agreement would likely require improved financial terms along with guarantees about the club’s future ambitions. The Knight of Najd’s hierarchy reportedly believes continuity could be crucial if the club wants to defend the league title and continue building around Ronaldo.

Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

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That could directly impact the Portuguese superstar as he prepares for what may be his final World Cup with the Portugal national soccer team in 2026. A coaching change immediately after a championship-winning season would inevitably create questions about the squad’s future direction.

Jesus himself admitted he took a cautious approach to his future last summer. “When I spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo, they initially offered me a two-year contract. But I only wanted one year,” the coach explained.

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