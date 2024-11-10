At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has been pivotal for both FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team throughout 2024. However, coach Hansi Flick will be without his young star for the upcoming clash against Real Sociedad, as Barcelona confirmed Yamal sustained a right ankle injury.

Barcelona’s last match, a dominant 5-2 victory over Red Star Belgrade in Matchday 4 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, delivered mixed emotions. While the team excelled on the pitch, Yamal suffered a collision with an opponent. Despite finishing the game, concerns arose regarding his condition.

Ahead of Sunday’s La Liga fixture, Barcelona provided an update on X (formerly Twitter), ruling Yamal out for the game. The club stated, “Yamal sustained a severe right ankle contusion in last Wednesday’s game against Red Star Belgrade. Over the past few days, he has undergone treatment, but the discomfort has yet to subside. His recovery will determine his availability“.

Coach Hansi Flick had already hinted at Yamal’s possible absence during his pre-match press conference: “Yamal has made an specific strength training. He had a lot of matches the last weeks , so we took care about him, and we’ll see if he’s available for tomorrow.”

The Real Sociedad clash will mark Yamal’s first absence of the season. So far, the young Spaniard has made 19 appearances across all competitions (16 for Barcelona and three for Spain), contributing six goals and nine assists. His participation in Spain’s upcoming international break is now also in question.

Flick, on the verge of matching Xavi’s record

Barcelona’s unbeaten start to the 2024-25 La Liga season came to a halt with a loss to Osasuna on September 28. However, the setback hasn’t derailed the team. Since that defeat, Flick’s side has won seven consecutive matches and is closing in on a notable milestone.

If Barcelona secures victory against Real Sociedad, Flick will equal Xavi Hernandez’s 2022-23 streak of eight consecutive wins. With favorable fixtures ahead, Flick has a chance to extend the record further.

Barcelona’s history boasts several impressive winning streaks. Ernesto Valverde achieved nine straight wins in 2017, while Luis Enrique and Pep Guardiola both managed streaks of 11 in 2015 and 2008-09, respectively. The club’s longest winning run, however, was set by Frank Rijkaard in the 2005-06 season, with a remarkable 16 consecutive victories.