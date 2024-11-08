FC Barcelona has been on an impressive run, winning nine of their last 10 games across all competitions. Under the guidance of Hansi Flick, the team appears to have been transformed into a title-contending force in just his debut season. With the international break on the horizon, one of Barcelona’s breakout stars has earned a call-up to join Lamine Yamal in the Spain national team.

Following a breakthrough start to the season, Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado has received his first-ever call-up to the Spain senior team. The 21-year-old has been one of Flick’s standout discoveries, stepping up amid a midfield injury crisis. When asked about his decision, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente praised Casado’s qualities.

“His call-up is due to his quality, hard work, and talent. Some players need the highest level of demands to bring out the best in themselves. Probably, if he hadn’t been placed in Barça’s first team, we wouldn’t have seen his full potential. This is a very clear case; he’s a player who still has a lot to show and much to improve.”

The coach also lauded Barcelona’s emphasis on nurturing young talent: “I insist, I don’t look at where players come from. We only evaluate those who are good. Barça and other clubs in Spain are doing excellent work, and the goal is to give opportunities to talented, young, and capable people. That never fails, and we celebrate when players like this emerge. The work being done at the grassroots level is remarkable.”

Casado’s rise to prominence comes as Barcelona struggled to fill the void left by Sergio Busquets in the defensive midfield role. After several attempts to find a reliable replacement, Casado has cemented his spot in Flick’s starting XI. In 14 matches under Flick, the midfielder has averaged 2.5 tackles per game, boasts a 90.2% pass completion rate, and has recorded five assists, including one to Lamine Yamal, his now-national teammate.

Casado’s journey to the Spain national team

Unlike Yamal, who dazzled at just 16, Casado’s path to the spotlight has been one of perseverance. Spending the bulk of his development years with Barça Athletic in Spain’s third division, Casado rarely had opportunities with the first team. Doubts over his physical development were a significant factor holding him back.

Under Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona’s former manager, Casado managed just five first-team appearances, barely accumulating 90 minutes of total playtime. Facing limited opportunities, the midfielder considered leaving the club during the last transfer window to find regular playing time elsewhere.

However, circumstances shifted dramatically. Flick was appointed as head coach, Sergi Roberto departed, and injuries to Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal left gaps in Barcelona’s midfield. These events paved the way for Casado to step into the spotlight. Since earning his chance, he has become an irreplaceable figure in the starting lineup.

Now, after his meteoric rise, Barcelona is determined to hold onto their newfound gem. According to El Nacional, the club has no plans to sell Casado despite interest from European giants Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal. A true testament to his resilience and dedication.