Cristiano Ronaldo has left an indelible mark at every club he’s played for and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in soccer history. However, not every coach he’s worked with holds him in the highest regard. Recently, one of Ronaldo’s former managers in Real Madrid named English midfielder Steven Gerrard as the best player he’s ever coached.

Ronaldo’s contributions to Real Madrid’s success are undeniable, helping the club secure multiple UEFA Champions League titles. Yet, former Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez, who had a brief and turbulent tenure with the Portuguese star, chose Gerrard over Ronaldo during an appearance on the It Was What It Was podcast.

“Steven Gerrard. He’s the best player that I have ever coached. He was very good and at the beginning when we were knowing each other,” said Benitez, who shared locker room with the legendary midfielder between 2004 and 2010.

The interviewer suggested Ronaldo as a valid alternative, but Benitez stood by his choice, explaining why Gerrard topped his list: “In terms of a complete player. Stevie has the power, he could score goals, good in the air, both feet, could shoot from distance, short, taking penalties, deliveries, corners, free-kicks.

Defending, if it was necessary. He had energy, he trained well and was a good professional. The point with him is he was a box-to-box midfielder from the beginning and little by little he was understanding the game. He had all the potential and he was getting better in terms of position and decisions later on. But he was great from the beginning,” concluded the former coach.

Benitez’s decision may not come as a surprise given his rocky tenure at Real Madrid during the 2015-16 season. Hired to replace Carlo Ancelotti, Benitez managed a respectable 2.24 points per game but was dismissed after just 25 matches. His departure was reportedly fueled by conflicts with the squad, including a controversial moment when he refused to acknowledge Ronaldo as the world’s best player—a stance that created friction within the club.

Gerrard’s fractured relationship with Benitez

While Gerrard was Benitez’s pick as the best player he’s coached, their personal relationship has been far from harmonious. The two worked together at Liverpool from 2004 to 2010, with Gerrard making 292 appearances under Benitez and winning an FA Cup and the iconic 2005 Champions League title. Despite these shared achievements, their bond eventually deteriorated.

In his autobiography, Gerrard revealed the extent of their estrangement: “I can pick up the phone and speak to all of my previous Liverpool managers, except Rafa. It’s a shame because we shared the biggest night of our careers—the 2005 Champions League external in Istanbul – yet there is no bond between us,” the Englishman admitted.