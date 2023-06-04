Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has confirmed his desire to leave the club in the summer. The French goalkeeper is already contemplating life away from North London after what he reportedly calls as “End of an Era”.

The 36-year-old still has a contract with Spurs till next season however, there are speculations that he has already played his last game for the club.

Lloris injured himself during the 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle in April that ruled him out of the season.

The 36-year-old had also retired from international duty after the World Cup in January. Lloris is said to be seeking a new challenge after 11 years at Tottenham having made over 400 appearances for the club.

Spurs look for new number one

As per the Evening Standard, The North London club is in the market for a new number one goalkeeper with Brentford’s David Raya being a top target.

Speaking to the French newspaper Nice-Matin, Lloris said, “We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me. It’s the end of an era. I have desires for other things, I will ask myself quietly to study what will be possible.”

“But I don’t forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen.

What is essential at the moment is to recover well from my injury. I’m on vacation but I continue to talk and do my training. My goal is to be on top in July, then we’ll see what the future holds.”

Injuries have played role

Lloris did claim that injuries played a key role in Tottenham’s disappointing Premier League season where they finished eighth after having secured Champions League Football last season.

The goalkeeper said, “We failed as a team by not being able to reverse the course of things. It’s disappointing but it’s part of the life of a top-level football club. The most important thing is to prepare as well as possible for next season and to learn from our mistakes.”

The Frenchman also didn’t rule out a return to his former club Nice where he started his senior career. Lloris said, “Nice is my city, my club, my roots. There is a season that must end, as best as possible, with the goalkeepers in place. I am not demanding, I have never forced things. We’ll see where fate takes me.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Action Plus