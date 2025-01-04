In a thrilling encounter at Al-Awwal Park in Saudi Arabia, Christian Pulisic delivered a decisive performance for AC Milan, helping his team secure a 2-1 comeback victory over Juventus in the Italian Super Cup semifinal. The win sets up a tantalizing clash against city rivals Inter in Monday’s final, as the Rossoneri chase their first trophy of 2025 under new head coach Sergio Conceicao.

The match began on a challenging note for Milan, with Juventus taking the lead in the first half through Kenan Yildiz, who converted a sublime pass from Samuel Mbangula. Despite the setback, the Rossoneri found their rhythm in the second half, with Pulisic leading the charge.

It was none other but the American equalized in the 71st minute from the penalty spot after a foul in the box, marking his ninth goal of the season across all competitions. Five minutes later, the decisive moment came when Federico Gatti deflected a cross into his net, sealing the Old Lady’s fate and sending Milan to the final.

The match marked Pulisic’s return to action after a month-long injury layoff, and his impact was immediate. Playing the full 90 minutes, the USMNT star showcased his trademark blend of skill, intelligence, and determination. He continued his impressive scoring record from the spot. Pulisic’s penalty conversion maintains his flawless professional record from the spot, with an impressive 11-for-11 conversion rate for both club and country.

The 26-year-old’s defensive contributions were also on set. Beyond his attacking brilliance, Pulisic demonstrated selflessness by tracking back to defend. He received a yellow card for stopping a Juventus counterattack, underlining his commitment to the team. Thus, he was deservedly named Man of the Match, beating out teammates Yunus Musah and Malick Thiaw for the honor.

What did Pulisic say?

Speaking to Sport Mediaset, Pulisic highlighted the team’s resilience: “We are in the final, and this is down to the great team spirit. The first half wasn’t so good, but we’ll take it. This gives us 100% confidence to go forward now. We want to repeat our victory against Inter, even if they are a great team.”

Also, in a video shared on Serie A’s official Instagram, the Red and Blacks’ jewel addressed the fans: “Hey guys, Christian Pulisic here. What a game, what a win. Thank you to all the AC Milan fans. Let’s go to the final and win this thing.”

Milan’s path ahead to Italian Super Cup trophy

The Rossoneri’s victory marks a strong start to the new year and head coach Sergio Conceicao’s tenure. However, the ultimate test lies ahead in Monday’s final against Inter, who have won the last three Supercoppa Italiana titles.

Pulisic and his teammates will look to replicate their performance and build on the momentum as they seek to dethrone their city rivals. With the winger in fine form, AC Milan fans have every reason to believe that their star winger can deliver once again on the big stage.