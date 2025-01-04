As the Italian Super Cup final looms on Monday, AC Milan is hopeful that star forward Rafael Leao will recover from a muscle injury to make at least a substitute appearance against city rivals Inter. While the Rossoneri prepare for the highly anticipated Derby della Madonnina, newly appointed head coach Sergio Conceicao eyes his first trophy with the club, aided by the in-form Christian Pulisic.

Leao has been sidelined since December 6, when he sustained a muscle injury during Milan’s 1-0 win over Hellas Verona. Despite missing several matches, including Milan’s 2-1 semifinal victory over Juventus on Friday, Leao has traveled with the squad to Saudi Arabia, a testament to the club’s optimism about his recovery.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Leao will undergo individual training and further medical assessments to determine whether he can feature in Monday’s final. However, the report notes that it is “almost impossible” for the Portuguese star to start the game. Instead, Milan hopes to use Leao as a second-half substitute if an offensive boost is needed, which was also confirmed by Relevo.

“The derby is the derby, and Milan will do everything to have him back,” noted Italian journalist Luca Bianchin, underscoring the stakes of the match.

How would Milan’s starting XI look like without Leao?

Without Leao in recent matches, Milan has leaned on Alex Jimenez to fill the left-wing role. However, the young winger’s performance against Juventus was underwhelming, adding to the pressure for Leao’s potential return.

If Leao is unavailable to start, reports from Relevo suggest Conceicao could deploy a 4-4-2 formation, with Christian Pulisic shifting to the left-midfield flank and Yunus Musah operating on the right. The attack would likely feature Tammy Abraham and Álvaro Morata as the striking duo.

Conceicao’s pursuit of dream start

Monday’s clash holds special significance for Milan’s new head coach, Sergio Conceicao. Having taken charge of the team just a week ago, securing a trophy in his first major match would mark a dream start to his tenure. For the Portuguese boss, lifting a trophy just one week after taking over the team would be very important.

A victory against their fierce rivals would also provide Milan with momentum for the rest of the season, reinforcing the team’s belief in their new manager and current squad. In Leao’s absence, Christian Pulisic has become the Rossoneri’s main creative outlet. The USMNT star, who scored and assisted in the semifinal against Juventus, is in stellar form with nine goals and six assists in all competitions this season.

Pulisic’s adaptability has been crucial, allowing him to excel in various roles across the midfield and attack. His penalty conversion rate—an impressive 11/11 in his professional career—has further cemented his reputation as a reliable match-winner.