Sven-Goran Eriksson, the former England manager, has shared an emotional farewell as he battles pancreatic cancer. In the new Amazon Prime documentary, ‘Sven‘, Eriksson reflects on his storied career. He also offers a poignant message to those who have followed his journey.

Earlier this year, Eriksson publicly revealed his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, a disease known for its low survival rate. In an interview with Sweden’s P1 radio station, the 76-year-old openly discussed his prognosis. He stated, “I know that in the best case, it’s about a year, in the worst case even less. Or in the best case, I suppose even longer.”

This uncertainty has become a significant part of his daily life. Yet, Eriksson has chosen to focus on the positives, despite the gravity of his situation.

Eriksson’s legacy

Eriksson’s managerial career has been full of remarkable achievements and memorable moments. As the first foreign coach to manage the England national team, he led the Three Lions to the quarter-finals in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, as well as the 2004 European Championship. His tenure as England manager, which spanned from 2001 to 2006, was marked by both success and criticism. While he guided England through some of their most competitive tournaments, Eriksson was often criticized for not fully capitalizing on what many considered the country’s “Golden Generation” of players.

In addition to his time with England, his managerial career spanned various clubs and national teams across four continents. He managed prominent clubs like Manchester City and Leicester City in England. Meanwhile, his international roles included managing the national teams of Mexico, the Philippines, and the Ivory Coast. His success was not limited to the global stage. The Swede also won domestic titles in Sweden, Portugal, and Italy, with clubs such as Gothenburg, Benfica and Lazio.

Reflecting on his life in the documentary, Eriksson shares his thoughts on the sacrifices he made for the sport. “My wife, ex-wife, asked can’t you do something else? You never get to see the children. And that was true. But that is football—that is how it is and how it should be”, Eriksson said. In doing so, he revealed the personal costs of his dedication to the sport.

‘Sven’ also highlights Eriksson’s lifelong dream of managing Liverpool, which he fulfilled in a unique way by participating in a ‘Legends’ game at Anfield. While he never officially managed the club during his career, this moment was a personal achievement that allowed him to experience the joy of being part of one of the world’s most iconic football teams.

Message of gratitude and positivity

Eriksson’s life and career are a testament to his love for soccer and his enduring impact on the sport. From leading England to consecutive World Cup quarter-finals to winning titles across Europe, his contributions to football are both vast and varied. As he faces the final chapters of his life, Eriksson’s reflections offer not just a look back at his achievements but also a poignant reminder of the importance of embracing life with gratitude and resilience.

Despite the challenges he now faces, he remains positive, choosing to focus on the good in his life rather than dwelling on his illness. In the documentary, he expresses gratitude for the opportunities he has had and the people who have supported him throughout his career.

“I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do,” he says. Eriksson’s message to his fans and colleagues is simple yet powerful: “Don’t be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it’s been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it. Bye!”

The documentary, set to be released on August 23, is not just a chronicle of Eriksson’s professional milestones but also a deeply personal account of a man who has lived his life with passion, commitment, and a quiet strength that continues to inspire. As the world prepares to say goodbye to one of its most iconic figures, Eriksson’s final message resonates with a simple yet powerful truth: to live fully, with no regrets, and to cherish every moment.

