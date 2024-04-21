In light of Manchester United’s present difficulties, supporters may take solace in nostalgia thanks to a new documentary series. It will examine the club’s most successful season in their club’s history.

The 1998-99 season was historic for Alex Ferguson’s squad, as they swept the domestic leagues and the cup. For over 20 years, this achievement was unrivalled in English football. Until rivals Manchester City matched this achievement by winning their own treble last season

The upcoming three-part documentary titled 99 will examine a “season of conflict, drama and miracles” at Amazon Prime. Untold tales from inside the squad chronicle the incredible rise to prominence in this documentary.

It will delve into the team’s inner turmoil and the personal problems of their members. We will also see the remarkable circumstances that led up to the epic season and the most astounding comeback triumph in soccer history.

The show tells the narrative of a team that Sir Alex Ferguson assembled, trained, and shaped into legends, all while simultaneously paying homage to one of the sport’s pinnacle accomplishments.

What did Amazon say?

Amazon said: “The documentary follows the astonishing road to greatness with untold stories from inside the team, revealing the dressing room conflicts, personal struggles and miraculous moments behind the legendary season, which culminated in the most unbelievable comeback victory in football.

“The series is both a love letter to one of the greatest achievements in world football and the story of a group of players who were recruited, coached and moulded by Sir Alex Ferguson to create history.’

“Viewers will relive every perspective and vital moment in vivid detail. The documentary also includes never-before-seen archive footage as well as behind-the-scenes candid video from the club and fans, 99 takes audiences back to a remarkable moment in sport, going behind the curtain of this era-defining triumph.”

When will it come out?

Numerous memorable events occurred during the season, including the Champions League semi-final victory over Juventus. Then, there is the FA Cup semi-final miracle goal by Ryan Giggs against Arsenal; and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s European Cup winning-strike.

Nevertheless, the documentary series assures viewers of “untold stories” via interviews with prominent figures such as Dwight Yorke, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Paul Scholes, Andy Cole, and Gary Neville. His brother Phil Neville, as well as Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Paul Scholes, Teddy Sheringham, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will also make an appearance.

Prime Video subscribers worldwide will be able to see all three episodes of the 99 documentary series on May 17. This three-part series is the latest addition to Prime’s impressive library of sports shows. It also includes Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything, We Are Newcastle United, Rooney, and the illustrious Beckham documentary.

Just earlier this year, Manchester City, a rival team, debuted their own documentary series called Treble on Netflix. This news about the documentary follows suit. Now we see these two formidable rivals square off at the pinnacle of their respective fields.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images