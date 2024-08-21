One of the things that draws spectators to the U.S. Open Cup is the chance for underdogs to pull off an upset. This is a competition where lesser-known teams, who are often overshadowed by their larger, more well-off rivals, may dream big. What makes the Open Cup so special is that it gives underdog teams a shot at glory. It allows them to overcome obstacles in terms of money, health, and mindset to achieve goals that were impossible before. This year, one such story is unfolding in Indianapolis, Indiana, where Indy Eleven is on the brink of something truly special.

In the USL Championship in 2024, Indy Eleven is within striking distance of a once-in-a-generation chance. By becoming the runner-up in the U.S. Open Cup, Indy Eleven would be eligible to participate in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Indy must beat Sporting Kansas City in the semifinals and LAFC qualify for the CCC via the Leagues Cup. It would put them in the exclusive club of USL clubs like the Montreal Impact, Vancouver Whitecaps, and Puerto Rico Islanders. Each of these clubs has made it to the coveted competition before.

For a lower-league team in the United States, the only pathway to international competition like the CCC is through the Open Cup. Thus, this opportunity represents not just a potential triumph for Indy Eleven, but for the entire USL as well. It’s a chance to showcase the quality and determination of a league often overshadowed by Major League Soccer.

US Open Cup provides Indy Eleven a chance for glory

However, Indy Eleven’s journey this season has been anything but straightforward. The team began the 2024 USL Championship season on shaky footing, securing just one win in their first seven matches. As if this rough start wasn’t enough, the news of a potential MLS expansion franchise coming to Indianapolis broke publicly. That cast a shadow over the team’s future. Historically, such news can destabilize lower-league clubs. Distractions and a loss of focus among players and staff who fear for their jobs arose.

Sean McAuley, head coach of Indy Eleven, was well aware of this impending catastrophe. Recognizing the perilous situation, McAuley took proactive steps to steer the team back on course. “We did get the group together when the situations surrounding the stadium, and the MLS bid broke. The uncertainty that could provide to a USL player is quite high,” McAuley explained. He drilled into his players the importance of ignoring off-field distractions in favor of concentrating on performance and winning.

Rallying behind cause

The team’s response to this crisis has been remarkable. McAuley credits the meeting as a turning point, helping the players refocus and drive forward with renewed determination. “You’ve got to realize that some of our players have been through it. Some of them played for San Diego,” McAuley noted, referring to San Diego Loyal, the USL team that folded in 2023 after MLS announced the launch of San Diego. “They got told there wasn’t a job for them next year,” he added, highlighting the harsh realities faced by players at lower-league clubs.

Yet, instead of allowing this uncertainty to undermine their season, Indy Eleven’s players used it as motivation. The team, supported by a strong ownership group, rallied together with a clear mission: to fight for something greater. As McAuley put it, “We believe we can fight for something.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO