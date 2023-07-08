David de Gea has announced that he has officially left Manchester United. The goalkeeper previously arrived to the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid in 2011. He featured in over 500 total matches for the club and collected five major trophies, including the 2012/13 Premier League title.

Keeper issues heartfelt statement on social media

“I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters,” De Gea wrote on his official Twitter account.

“I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club.”

“I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honor only bestows upon a few lucky footballers. It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.”

“Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings,” continued the keeper. “Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me.”

De Gea and United had reportedly agreed to a new reduced contract to keep the Spain international with the team. However, club brass supposedly reneged on the deal and wanted the keeper to lower his wage demands even more. De Gea was previously raking in around $475,000 per week in his last contract with the club.

United set to replace David de Gea with Andre Onana

With De Gea departing, United have turned their attention to Inter Milan’s Andre Onana. Despite only signing for the Italian side last summer, Inter are reportedly open to selling the goalkeepers. Onana previously joined the Nerazzurri as a free agent.

Soccer transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the two teams are close to an agreement. Onana has already agreed personal terms with United and the Premier League club is set to submit their final offer to Inter. The agreement is expected to be in the region of $60 million.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images