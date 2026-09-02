Dani Olmo addresses Julian Alvarez’s failed Barcelona transfer: ‘I don’t understand it’

Dani Olmo received a hometown tribute in Terrassa on Wednesday as a World Cup champion with the Spanish national team, and before the ceremony he addressed the media briefly. Asked whether he understood Atletico Madrid‘s refusal to negotiate Julian Alvarez’s move to Barcelona this summer, the Spanish international didn’t hold back with his answer.

“No, I don’t understand it. In the end, we all have our dreams. I think Julian was also clear about that. He fought for his dreams, but in the end there were also other external situations you can’t control,” Olmo said, adding that the club has already moved past the matter. “As I said before, life goes on. This doesn’t stop anything. We personally have a great year ahead of us, for sure”.

Alvarez‘s proposed move to Barcelona collapsed after Atletico refused to sanction a sale, prompting the Catalan club to pivot late in the window and sign Gabriel Jesus instead.

Despite months of speculation surrounding his future, the Argentine forward remains an Atletico player and is set to continue at the club at least through the January transfer window.

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The saga sparked visible tension among sections of Atletico’s fanbase, with supporters publicly airing their frustration over the club’s handling of the situation. Still, Olmo’s comments suggest the episode hasn’t disrupted the mood inside Barcelona‘s dressing room as the squad turns its attention to the new season.

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see also Lamine Yamal cools down Julian Alvarez’s move to Barcelona: ‘We aren’t lacking goals’

Olmo praises Alvarez despite failed move

Olmo also praised the Argentine forward directly, calling him one of the best in his position in the world despite the transfer falling through. “Julian is a great player, a great No. 9, without a doubt one of the best in the world. That’s football — some things happen, and others don’t. Life continues,” he said.

The midfielder also pointed to Barcelona’s business elsewhere this summer as reason for optimism regardless of the missed opportunity. “The club has done a magnificent job and has reinforced the squad in spectacular fashion,” he added.

Barcelona set their sights on the Champions League

Olmo’s comments echoed those made a day earlier by teammate Lamine Yamal, who had already set the tone for Barcelona’s ambitions this season by pointing to the UEFA Champions League as a priority target.

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He backed that stance, highlighting the club’s recent domestic dominance and desire to translate that success onto the European stage. “Our goal is to win everything, like we always have. We’ve had two years of a lot of success domestically, and now we also want it at the European level,” he said, acknowledging that rivals have also strengthened significantly but insisting Barcelona’s squad has enough depth to compete at full throttle.