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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr summer transfer window plans take final turn as Saudi Pro League champion makes bold decision

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al-Nassr summer transfer window has reached a decisive moment, with the Saudi club facing a major change in its recruitment strategy after weeks of financial complications. What happens next could have a direct impact on the squad Ange Postecoglou has available for the season ahead.

Al-Nassr had been expected to remain active after making changes to its squad and bringing in a new manager. However, financial oversight has increasingly complicated the club’s plans, with even potential incoming deals becoming difficult to complete.

The biggest issue concerns the club’s attempt to find a foreign replacement for Brazilian winger Wesley, who was loaned to Cruzeiro. Negotiations had been ongoing, but the financial situation surrounding Al-Nassr has now forced the club to reconsider whether another addition is possible.

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According to Saudi journalist Nawaf Oga, the agents of the foreign player targeted as Wesley’s replacement were informed that negotiations had been permanently halted. The report also indicates that financial oversight affecting the club is expected to continue for several months.

costa simakan

Samu Costa and Mohamed Simakan of team Al Nassr

That situation leaves Al-Nassr with very little room to maneuver. The club’s recent arrival of Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa for $25.6 million had suggested that more activity could follow, but the financial restrictions have ultimately proved difficult to overcome.

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Abdulrahman Ghareeb remains caught in the middle

One of the most complicated situations involves Abdulrahman Ghareeb, whose future has already been the subject of considerable uncertainty. Although Al-Nassr has agreed to renew the Saudi winger’s contract, his registration still depends on the club creating enough financial space.

That process is connected to midfielder Ali Al-Hassan’s potential move to Al Fateh. However, Al Fateh must first complete the sale of Saeed Baatiah to Al Ahli, creating a chain of transactions that needs to fall into place before Al-Nassr can complete Ghareeb’s registration.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb

Abdulrahman Ghareeb of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring

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The situation demonstrates just how restrictive the current financial controls have become. A player who has already agreed a renewal can still be left waiting because the club needs another transfer to create the necessary financial space.

Al-Nassr makes its final transfer-market decision

The major development is that Al-Nassr is now set to end its summer transfer activity, with no more incoming signings expected during this window. Reports from journalists Nawaf Oga and Haitam El Imani indicate that the club has effectively finished its recruitment for the summer.

The only potential exception concerns Ghareeb. If Al-Nassr completes the sale of Ali Al-Hassan and receives the transfer fee while also freeing enough money to cover his salary, Ghareeb’s registration could finally be approved.

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ronaldo al nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC

That means the club’s transfer plans are effectively finished even though one important piece of administrative business remains unresolved. The foreign player targeted to replace Wesley will not arrive, leaving Postecoglou to work with the squad already assembled.

The decision represents a significant challenge for the Australian manager, who arrived at Al-Nassr after Jorge Jesus’ departure and has been tasked with building a competitive side around Ronaldo. The Australian manager will now have to rely heavily on the existing squad rather than expecting further reinforcements.

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