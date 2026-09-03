Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr journey gets personal as boss Ange Postecoglou reveals why he wanted the job

Cristiano Ronaldo has become one of the biggest figures in Ange Postecoglou’s new chapter at Al-Nassr, but the Australian manager’s decision to move to Saudi Arabia was shaped by something deeper than soccer ambition alone. Postecoglou has now opened up about what attracted him to Riyadh, offering a surprisingly personal explanation for why the opportunity appealed to him.

The 61-year-old arrived at Al-Nassr in July on a two-year contract after Jorge Jesus departed for the Portugal national team. Since then, the Australian has embraced the challenge of working in a rapidly developing league, while also finding himself at the center of Ronaldo’s pursuit of another remarkable career milestone.

Postecoglou has built a fascinating managerial career, working across Australia, Japan, Scotland and England before taking charge of Al-Nassr. His European experience included spells with Tottenham and Nottingham Forest, with his time at Tottenham ending shortly after he guided the club to the 2025 Europa League title.

His arrival in the Middle East therefore naturally raised questions about why he would choose to leave the European soccer environment. For Postecoglou, though, the decision was never simply about comparing one league with another. Instead, one particular opportunity made the Al-Nassr project especially difficult to resist.

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Why Ronaldo played major role in his decision

Postecoglou revealed that the chance to become part of Cristiano Ronaldo’s story was one of the attractions of moving to Riyadh. The manager views his career partly through the relationships he has built with extraordinary players, and Ronaldo represents perhaps the biggest name on that list.

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Speaking on The Howie Games podcast, Postecoglou said: “When I reflect on my career, what stands out for me is that I’ve been unbelievably blessed in being part of other people’s journeys.” He recalled working with legendary figures throughout his career, including Ferenc Puskás, Australian icon Tim Cahill and Son Heung-min.

Postecoglou explained: “So, there’s no doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo’s here, you kind of go, I can become a small part of his story as well.” The Australian stressed that his motivation was not selfish. He added: “Not that they’ll tell my story alongside it, but I can tell that story, and that was a part of it as well.”

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Will Postecoglou regret decision?

The manager also pushed back against the idea that joining the Saudi Pro League represented a backward step. Rather than judging the competition by its location or perceived prestige, Postecoglou said he focused on whether the project offered genuine opportunities.

Postecoglou said: “People say ‘it’s not in Europe, it’s not a higher profile league’ but I’ve always railed against people who are snobbish about certain leagues and everything.” He added: “I wasn’t going to turn around and say that’s a backwards step for me. I never see things that way.”

Instead, the Australian asked whether he could make an impact and whether the challenge would excite him. He continued: “It ticked those boxes for me because it’s a league that’s obviously invested a lot of money, there’s some top managers here, some top players here. The chance to be a part of that was significant.”

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