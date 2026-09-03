Jose Mourinho expects Julian Alvarez to remain key for Atletico Madrid amid transfer fallout

Julian Alvarez‘s future at Atletico Madrid was one of the defining storylines of the summer transfer window, as the Argentine forward pushed for a move to Barcelona that ultimately fell through after Atletico refused to negotiate his sale.

Days after the market closed, Jose Mourinho was asked about the situation during his press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Real Betis, and the veteran coach chose to weigh in with his own perspective on how it should play out.

“No one knows him better than Simeone, no one knows the club better than Simeone, and I don’t think I have anything at all to say about this situation,” Mourinho said, deferring to Atletico boss Diego Simeone on how to handle the matter internally.

Rather than commenting on Atletico‘s handling of the saga, he pivoted to a broader principle he says he applies to any player in Alvarez’s position. “What I normally say is that when a player isn’t happy, once September 1st arrives, you have to be satisfied or you don’t play until January 1st,” Mourinho continued.

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The Portuguese coach believes Julian Alvarez will remain an important piece for Atletico Madrid, at least until the next transfer window opens in January. “That’s why my sense is that, from yesterday onward, and at least until December 31st, he’ll be an important player for his club,” he concluded.

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see also Dani Olmo addresses Julian Alvarez’s failed Barcelona transfer: ‘I don’t understand it’

Alvarez remains at Atletico Madrid after the transfer saga dominated headlines throughout the closing days of the window, with the club now expected to count on him as an attacking option at least through the winter market, when his situation could once again come under scrutiny.

Alvarez wants to be a starter again

Alvarez put in a double training session at Atletico Madrid’s Ciudad Deportiva to work his way back to full physical sharpness after the collapse of his move to Barcelona.

The former Manchester City striker stayed on for extra hours alongside Argentina national teammate Cristian Romero and fellow defender Marc Pubill. Alvarez had been left out of Atletico’s 3-1 win over Sevilla amid the back-and-forth over his exit, but has now shifted his focus back to the season ahead.

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Diego Simeone has already confirmed that Alvarez will be included in the squad for Saturday’s match against Athletic Club at San Mames, though he’s expected to feature off the bench as he builds up his fitness. From here, the Argentine will need to win back the trust of Atletico’s fanbase through his performances and effort on the pitch, much as he did when he first arrived at the club.