In the final game of the Premier League weekend, follow along with our Spurs vs Chelsea LIVE blog with goal updates, lineups, how to stream the game, and news about the latest action.
For many reasons, today’s match is a highly anticipated London derby. High-flying Tottenham Hotspur can move back into the top spot in the Premier League with a win today. Meanwhile, a win for Chelsea will leapfrog them into the top half of the Premier League table.
At the same time, today’s match pits former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino against the manager who has been the season’s story so far: Ange Postecoglou. Certainly, it’s a bigger test for Spurs who have dazzled many supporters and media this season.
Spurs vs Chelsea LIVE: Follow along with us
Today’s match kicks off at 3 PM ET. Coverage details are as follows:
WHO: Spurs vs Chelsea
WHAT: Premier League derby
WHEN: Monday, November 6, 3 PM ET kickoff
WHERE: Exclusively live on Peacock Premium (for viewers in the USA)
COMMENTATORS: Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux
Follow along with the minute-by-minute coverage in the thread below. And certainly, feel free to share your questions and opinions in the comments section below.
Before the match kicks off at the sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one of the questions is whether Pochettino will get booed by Spurs supporters.
Don’t forget that before the match begins, players and match officials will wear special-edition shirts embroidered with a poppy. Plus there’ll be a minute’s silence. Clubs have planned various tributes to show their ongoing commitment to the charity The Royal British Legion.
Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportimage
23' NO GOAL
VAR deems the ball deflected off of Raheem Sterling's hand, and that had a direct correlation to the goal.
Tottenham is back in the lead, 1-0.
21' CHELSEA GOAL
Calamitous play in the midfield leads to Reece James playing a long ball to Raheem Sterling. Sterling dribbles right at Pedro Porro, and, after the benefit of a fortunate deflection, gets a second attempt to power the ball beyond Vicario. The VAR referee will be looking at several facets of this play to see if there was any foul play.
For now, Chelsea levels the game at Spurs, 1-1.
18' Yellow Card - Udogie (TOT)
Destiny Udogie picks up the first yellow card of the match following a tackle on Raheem Sterling. VAR having a further look to identify any serious foul play.
13' Disallowed goal for Tottenham
Spurs have the ball in the back of the net again through Son Heung-min. However, Brennan Johnson's pass played the South Korean in an offside position by the slimmest of margins.
Chelsea exhales as it remains one goal down.
11' Chelsea chance!
Nicolas Jackson squanders a massive chance at a Chelsea equalizer. The Senegalese striker is alone on goal, and he forces a save out of Vicario.
6' TOTTENHAM GOAL
The hosts score just over five minutes into the game! A scintillating start from Tottenham has led to several forays forward. Spurs carves through the Chelsea midfield, and Dejan Kulusevski picks up the ball on the right wing. He cuts inside and fires a shot that takes a massive deflection off Levi Colwill. Robert Sanchez was helpless.
Kickoff!
Following a moment of silence as part of Remembrance Weekend, the ball is rolling at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Chelsea meets jeers while Tottenham earns cheers from a boisterous crowd in north London. Chelsea will attack the wall of Spurs fans in the first half.
History on Chelsea's side, form on Tottenham's
Kickoff is just around the corner, and Chelsea will face a massive test against Tottenham. However, Spurs have just one win in the last 13 meetings in all competitions against Chelsea. Also, no other club has more success at Tottenham's new stadium than Chelsea.
Tottenham will say the past is in the past. A win can send Ange Postecoglou's side back to the top of the table after 11 games.
Lineups for Spurs-Chelsea
The two London rivals name strong starting XIs for this clash.
