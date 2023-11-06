In the final game of the Premier League weekend, follow along with our Spurs vs Chelsea LIVE blog with goal updates, lineups, how to stream the game, and news about the latest action.

For many reasons, today’s match is a highly anticipated London derby. High-flying Tottenham Hotspur can move back into the top spot in the Premier League with a win today. Meanwhile, a win for Chelsea will leapfrog them into the top half of the Premier League table.

At the same time, today’s match pits former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino against the manager who has been the season’s story so far: Ange Postecoglou. Certainly, it’s a bigger test for Spurs who have dazzled many supporters and media this season.

Spurs vs Chelsea LIVE: Follow along with us

Today’s match kicks off at 3 PM ET. Coverage details are as follows:

WHO: Spurs vs Chelsea

WHAT: Premier League derby

WHEN: Monday, November 6, 3 PM ET kickoff

WHERE: Exclusively live on Peacock Premium (for viewers in the USA)

COMMENTATORS: Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux

Follow along with the minute-by-minute coverage in the thread below. And certainly, feel free to share your questions and opinions in the comments section below.

Before the match kicks off at the sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one of the questions is whether Pochettino will get booed by Spurs supporters.

Don’t forget that before the match begins, players and match officials will wear special-edition shirts embroidered with a poppy. Plus there’ll be a minute’s silence. Clubs have planned various tributes to show their ongoing commitment to the charity The Royal British Legion.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportimage