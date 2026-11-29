Cristiano Ronaldo and his son are once again attracting attention from soccer fans, although this time the spotlight belongs to the next generation of the Portuguese superstar’s family. The 16-year-old has been making progress in Al-Nassr’s youth setup, and his latest performance against a major Saudi rival has sparked fresh comparisons with his famous father.

The teenager delivered an impressive individual display in a competitive youth fixture, producing a moment that quickly caught the attention of supporters online. Footage shared on social media has since fueled excitement about his development and the possibility of him following in his father’s footsteps.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr featured for Al-Nassr‘s Under-17 team against Al-Ittihad, scoring twice in a 2-2 draw on November 27, 2026. The young forward opened the scoring in the 14th minute after reacting quickly to a loose ball inside the penalty area and finishing with his right foot.

His second goal arrived shortly before half-time and proved to be the standout moment of the match. Ronaldo Jr stepped up for a free-kick and produced a strike that immediately reminded viewers of his father’s familiar set-piece routine.

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The Knight of Najd’s youngsters appeared to be in control after taking a two-goal advantage, but Al-Ittihad fought back after the break to secure a draw. Despite dropping points, the Riyadh club had plenty of reasons to be encouraged by the teenager’s performance.

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His technique sparks comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo

The free-kick attracted particular attention because of the similarities between the teenager’s preparation and Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark approach. Ronaldo Jr stood over the ball with his legs apart, took a deep breath, and prepared himself before striking, closely resembling the routine that has become familiar to fans watching his father.

The video went viral on social media, and fans were blown away by the teen’s skill. Many pointed out how he looked to be carrying on one of his dad’s most famous soccer moves with ease.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son during his Al Nassr presentation.

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The goal itself also added to the excitement, with the ball finding its way past the defensive wall before beating the goalkeeper. It was another reminder that Ronaldo Jr is developing his own attacking qualities while growing up surrounded by one of soccer’s most influential figures.

Ronaldo Jr copies father’s new ‘M’ celebration

The teenager’s performance also included a celebration that made the connection with his father even more noticeable. After scoring his free-kick, Ronaldo Jr recreated Cristiano Ronaldo’s distinctive ‘M’ hand gesture, with several Al-Nassr teammates joining him in the celebration.

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The gesture has become associated with the senior Ronaldo’s pursuit of the extraordinary milestone of 1,000 career goals. The Portuguese forward has recently used it after scoring, making his son’s decision to reproduce it another moment that caught supporters’ attention.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed the young Al-Nassr players coordinating the celebration on the pitch. The footage quickly gained traction, with fans enjoying the sight of the teenager adopting both his father’s familiar free-kick routine and his latest goal celebration.

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