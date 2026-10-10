Cristiano Ronaldo hit with preventive suspension as Portugal investigates shock camp exit: Possible ban length and when he could return to national team

Cristiano Ronaldo’s tenure with the Portugal national team has entered a challenging phase following the escalation of his dispute with manager Jorge Jesus into an official disciplinary matter. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has confirmed a provisional suspension for the 41-year-old captain. Consequently, his international future remains temporarily uncertain while authorities formally review the circumstances surrounding his unauthorized departure from the training camp.

The FPF confirmed this Saturday, October 10, 2026, that disciplinary proceedings had been opened against Ronaldo following incidents reported on October 7. The case has been classified as urgent and referred to the federation’s Disciplinary Investigation Committee, which will determine the final consequences of his actions.

In its official statement, the federation said: “Without prejudice to the automatic provisional suspension to which he was subject until the date the proceedings were opened, a non-automatic provisional suspension has been imposed on him, with the urgency of the proceedings acknowledged.”

No final punishment has been announced, and the FPF has prohibited the publication of further details while the investigation remains ongoing. The provisional suspension means Ronaldo’s case must be resolved before his availability for Portugal can be established.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

How the dispute with Jorge Jesus began

The controversy followed Ronaldo’s frustration at being left on the bench during Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway. The forward reportedly expected to receive around 30 minutes of playing time after discussions with Jesus, but despite warming up, he was never introduced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo also claimed that a second disagreement arose over how the coach would explain the decision publicly. Feeling that promises had been broken, the 41-year-old left Portugal’s training camp before the subsequent match against Denmark, turning a disagreement over selection into a major issue for the national team.

The situation was particularly striking because Jesus had previously coached Ronaldo at Al-Nassr before taking charge of Portugal. Their professional relationship had appeared to offer a foundation for cooperation, but the dispute has now placed both men under intense scrutiny.

Head coach Jorge Jesus interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The possible ban length revealed

The key question is how long Ronaldo could remain suspended from international duty. According to reports citing Portuguese disciplinary regulations, the potential punishment ranges from one to six months, with a financial penalty also possible.

However, the final sanction could be considerably shorter. Sports lawyer Goncalo Almeida has explained that Ronaldo’s admission of responsibility and apology may qualify him for a reduction under Article 244 of the FPF regulations.

“The most important factors that could work in Cristiano Ronaldo’s favour are his full admission of leaving the camp and his apology, his clean disciplinary record, and his long-standing service to the Portuguese national team,” Almeida told A Bola.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Under the best-case scenario described in the reports, a minimum one-month suspension could be reduced to 15 days, accompanied by a fine of approximately €255 ($268). Ronaldo’s role as captain could count against him, however, because the federation may view his responsibilities as making the unauthorized departure more serious.

When could Ronaldo return for Portugal?

The timing of the disciplinary decision will determine Ronaldo’s next possible appearance for his country. A suspension lasting longer than one month could rule him out of Portugal’s November Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Wales, while a shorter punishment could give him a chance to return sooner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If the minimum sanction is reduced to 15 days and the time already served under the provisional suspension is counted, Ronaldo could theoretically become available before the November international window. That remains a possibility rather than a confirmed outcome, as the disciplinary committee has yet to issue its verdict.

Players of Portugal pose for a team photograph

The federation will also have to consider the wider relationship between Ronaldo and Jesus as Portugal prepares for future international commitments. Reports have suggested that FPF president Pedro Proenca wants the dispute resolved, with March 2027 emerging as a potential target for Ronaldo’s return if reconciliation and the disciplinary process progress favourably.

Advertisement