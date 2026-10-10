Cristiano Ronaldo makes powerful admission after 980th goal as Al-Nassr captain can’t hold back tears in emotional return after Portugal drama

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Al-Nassr amid a storm of controversy surrounding his departure from Portugal’s national team camp, but the reception waiting for him in Riyadh offered a powerful contrast. The 41-year-old forward helped his club secure a convincing victory, while an emotional moment with supporters showed just how much the past few days may have weighed on the Portuguese superstar.

Al-Nassr defeated Al-Diriyah 3-0 in the Saudi Pro League, with Ronaldo opening the scoring on his first club appearance since the international dispute. The goal brought his extraordinary career tally to 980, leaving him only 20 away from the landmark of 1,000 official goals.

Ronaldo made his presence felt in the 23rd minute, reacting quickest after the goalkeeper parried a shot from Kingsley Coman. The Portuguese forward converted the rebound to give Ange Postecoglou’s players the lead and register his fourth league goal of the campaign.

Samu Costa doubled the advantage with a header from Joao Felix’s corner before Coman completed the scoring in the 77th minute, finishing a counterattack. The result strengthened Al-Nassr’s position near the top of the Saudi Pro League table, with the club collecting 19 points from its first eight matches.

For the 41-year-old superstar, the goal was another step towards a milestone that has increasingly defined the closing stages of his career. He now needs 20 more goals to reach 1,000, a target he continues to pursue while competing for silverware with Al-Nassr.

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Al-Nassr supporters give their captain an emotional welcome

The biggest talking point, however, came after the final whistle. Post-game video footage showed Ronaldo wearing an Al-Nassr scarf, raising his hands towards the crowd and appearing tearful as supporters celebrated their captain. The home crowd had already made its support clear before kick-off, displaying a banner that read, “Greatness is earned, CR7, all-time top scorer in football history.”

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The reception appeared particularly meaningful given the criticism and uncertainty surrounding Ronaldo following his departure from Portugal’s national team camp. The timing could suggest that the supporters’ reception may have affected him, especially after a difficult international break. Ronaldo’s emotional homecoming followed a public disagreement with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus over his role during the international break.

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The forward was reportedly promised playing time against Norway but remained an unused substitute, despite warming up during the match. The federation confirmed that disciplinary proceedings had been opened, leaving Ronaldo facing uncertainty over the potential consequences. His return to Al-Nassr therefore came at a moment when his club career offered a more immediate focus than the unresolved situation with Portugal.

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What Ronaldo’s emotional moment could mean

Ronaldo has built his career around extraordinary standards, fierce competitiveness and an intense desire to win. A more measured reading is that a turbulent international break, a successful return to club action, and a strong show of affection from Al-Nassr supporters created an emotionally charged occasion.

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The images offer a glimpse of a more vulnerable moment, although Ronaldo has not publicly confirmed why he appeared in tears. His brief post-match message gave little away about the controversy. “Job done. On to the next one!” he wrote on social media, suggesting that his immediate attention had shifted back to soccer.