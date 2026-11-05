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Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal or Lionel Messi with Argentina: Who had the better international career? The numbers tell the story

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi brought an extraordinary era of international soccer to an end in 2026, closing chapters that transformed Portugal and Argentina into two of the sport’s most closely followed national teams. Both became record-breakers, lifted major trophies, and carried the expectations of millions of supporters, but their achievements offer an intriguing comparison when placed side by side.

Ronaldo announced his retirement from Portugal in November, following a 23-year international career, while Messi had already played his final match for Argentina in October. Their departures leave behind two remarkable legacies, although the statistics reveal some important differences in how they made their mark.

Messi’s emotional farewell to Argentina

Messi’s final appearance for Argentina came on October 6, 2026, in a friendly against Benin at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. La Albiceleste won 3-0, with the captain scoring a penalty and providing two assists before receiving an emotional farewell from supporters. The 39-year-old finished his international career with 208 appearances, 126 goals and 67 assists.

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His 21-year journey included the 2022 World Cup, Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima. Messi also captained Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final, where the national team lost 1-0 to Spain after extra time. His departure marked the beginning of a new chapter under Lionel Scaloni, with the national team leaving him out of its November squad.

Ronaldo ends his 23-year Portugal career

Ronaldo announced his international retirement on November 5, 2026, through a video message shared on social media. His final appearance for Portugal had come in a 1-0 victory over Wales, before a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus accelerated his departure. “The day has come to return the number 7 shirt of the National Team of all of us. I never felt it was exclusively mine,” the nation’s captain said in his farewell message.

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The 41-year-old leaves with 234 appearances and 146 goals, both men’s international records. He also captained Portugal to its first European Championship in 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

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Ronaldo vs. Messi: What do the international numbers show?

The statistical comparison highlights Ronaldo’s advantage in appearances and goals, while Messi finished with more assists and total goal contributions.

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StatisticCristiano RonaldoLionel Messi
Active Years2003–20262005–2026
Appearances (Caps)234208
Goals146126
Assists3767
Goal Contributions (G+A)183193
Goals Per Game0.620.61
Hat-tricks1011
Overall international career statistics

Ronaldo scored 20 more international goals and played 26 more matches than Messi. However, Messi recorded ten more goal contributions overall despite making fewer appearances, averaging approximately 0.93 goals or assists per match compared with Ronaldo’s 0.78.

TrophyCristiano RonaldoLionel Messi
FIFA World Cup01 (2022)
Continental (Euro / Copa America)1 (2016)2 (2021, 2024)
UEFA Nations League / Finalissima2 (2019, 2025)1 (2022)
Total Major Senior Trophies34
Major international trophies
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The difference becomes even clearer when looking at their major international honors. Messi won the 2022 World Cup, two Copa America titles and the 2022 Finalissima, while Ronaldo collected Euro 2016 and two Nations League trophies with Portugal.

MetricLionel Messi (Copa América)Cristiano Ronaldo (UEFA Euro)
Tournaments Played7 (2007–2024)6 (2004–2024)
Matches Played3930
Goals Scored1414
Assists187
Titles Won2 (2021, 2024)1 (2016)
Continental tournaments (Copa America vs UEFA Euro)

World Cup achievements separate their international stories

Messi’s World Cup record includes 21 goals and 12 assists in 34 appearances, alongside the 2022 triumph that completed his collection of major international honors. He also became the first player to win the World Cup Golden Ball twice.

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World Cup MetricCristiano RonaldoLionel Messi
Tournaments Played6 (2006–2026)6 (2006–2026)
Matches Played2734
Goals Scored1121
FIFA World Cup records

Ronaldo appeared at a record six different World Cups, scoring 11 goals in 27 matches. Although he never lifted the trophy, he made history by scoring at all six tournaments and helped Portugal reach the semi-finals in 2006.

MetricLionel MessiCristiano Ronaldo
Total Goal Contributions (Goals + Assists)193183
Contributions Per Game Average0.930.78
International Hat-tricks1110
Playmaking & overall efficiency
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Their careers therefore represent two different paths to international greatness. Ronaldo’s legacy is built around longevity, goalscoring records and Portugal’s first major senior trophies, while Messi’s includes greater overall goal contributions and the World Cup title.

AwardLionel MessiCristiano Ronaldo
World Cup Golden Ball (Best Player)2 (2014, 2022)0
Copa América / Euro Best Player2 (2015, 2021)0
Top Scorer at Euro / Copa America1 (2021)2 (2012, 2020)
Major international tournament awards

Both changed the history of their national teams, and their retirement in the same year brings one of soccer’s greatest individual rivalries to a close.

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CompetitionLionel MessiCristiano Ronaldo
UEFA Nations League / Finalissima1 (2022 Finalissima)2 (2019, 2025 Nations League)
Olympic Gold Medals1 (2008)0
FIFA U-20 World Cup1 (2005)0
Other official international titles
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The two legends dominated different generations, but their achievements have shaped Portugal’s identity on the global stage in ways few players could imagine.

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