Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Nations League
Comments

Italy vs France: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

Follow us on Google!
Michael Olise of France
© Getty ImagesMichael Olise of France
Italy and France meet again in the Nations League, just weeks after sharing the points in a 1-1 draw, and this rematch carries its own weight given how both sides have performed since.
Italy head into this one in strong form. They beat Turkey 4-1 on September 28, followed that with a 1-1 draw against France on October 2, then returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Turkey on October 5. A result here would cap a productive run and send a message about where this Italy side stands in the group.
France have matched Italy step for step over the same stretch. They opened with a 1-0 win over Belgium on September 28, drew 1-1 with Italy on October 2, then put four past Belgium in a 4-1 win on October 5. Another strong showing against Italy would confirm France as the team to beat in this Nations League cycle.
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Italy projected lineup

Italy line up in a 4-3-3 with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal behind a back four of Michael Kayode, Giorgio Scalvini, Alessandro Bastoni and Riccardo Calafiori. The midfield trio of Nicolò Fagioli, Alessandro Gianni Romano and Nicolò Barella gives the side control and passing range through the center of the park. Up front, Nicolò Cambiaghi, Francesco Pio Esposito and Sebastiano Esposito form a mobile, interchangeable attacking line, with no absences reported to disrupt the selection.
Italy projected starting XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Riccardo Calafiori, Alessandro Bastoni, Giorgio Scalvini, Michael Kayode, Nicolò Fagioli, Alessandro Gianni Romano, Nicolò Barella, Nicolò Cambiaghi, Francesco Pio Esposito, Sebastiano Esposito.

France projected lineup

France also set up in a 4-3-3, with Mike Maignan protected by Malo Gusto, Dayot Upamecano, Jérémy Jacquet and Adrien Truffert across the back. Adrien Rabiot anchors the midfield alongside Lucas Da Cunha and Rayan Cherki, a combination built to dictate tempo against a well-organized Italy side. The front three of Michael Olise, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola brings pace and direct running, and with no absences listed, France name a full-strength group for this one.
Advertisement
France projected starting XI (4-3-3): Mike Maignan, Malo Gusto, Dayot Upamecano, Jérémy Jacquet, Adrien Truffert, Rayan Cherki, Lucas Da Cunha, Adrien Rabiot, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, Bradley Barcola.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Italy vs France match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

How to watch Italy vs France match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Italy vs France for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League on US television and via legal streaming.

Kylian Mbappe set to miss France vs Italy clash in UEFA Nations League as Jose Mourinho connection to his absence emerges

Kylian Mbappe set to miss France vs Italy clash in UEFA Nations League as Jose Mourinho connection to his absence emerges

The Real Madrid forward’s latest fitness concern has also raised questions about his workload at club level, with Jose Mourinho potentially facing the consequences when the international break ends.

France vs Italy: Confirmed lineups without Kylian Mbappe in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

France vs Italy: Confirmed lineups without Kylian Mbappe in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

France and Italy meet at Stade de France, with the hosts being without their captain Kylian Mbappe.

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for France vs Italy in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for France vs Italy in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

France hosts Italy at the Stade de France for Zinedine Zidane's first home game in charge, but Les Bleus will be without Kylian Mbappe.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo