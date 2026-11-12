Italy vs France: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League match

Italy and France meet again in the Nations League, just weeks after sharing the points in a 1-1 draw, and this rematch carries its own weight given how both sides have performed since.

Italy head into this one in strong form. They beat Turkey 4-1 on September 28, followed that with a 1-1 draw against France on October 2, then returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Turkey on October 5. A result here would cap a productive run and send a message about where this Italy side stands in the group.

France have matched Italy step for step over the same stretch. They opened with a 1-0 win over Belgium on September 28, drew 1-1 with Italy on October 2, then put four past Belgium in a 4-1 win on October 5. Another strong showing against Italy would confirm France as the team to beat in this Nations League cycle.

Italy projected lineup

Italy line up in a 4-3-3 with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal behind a back four of Michael Kayode, Giorgio Scalvini, Alessandro Bastoni and Riccardo Calafiori. The midfield trio of Nicolò Fagioli, Alessandro Gianni Romano and Nicolò Barella gives the side control and passing range through the center of the park. Up front, Nicolò Cambiaghi, Francesco Pio Esposito and Sebastiano Esposito form a mobile, interchangeable attacking line, with no absences reported to disrupt the selection.

Italy projected starting XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Riccardo Calafiori, Alessandro Bastoni, Giorgio Scalvini, Michael Kayode, Nicolò Fagioli, Alessandro Gianni Romano, Nicolò Barella, Nicolò Cambiaghi, Francesco Pio Esposito, Sebastiano Esposito.

France projected lineup

France also set up in a 4-3-3, with Mike Maignan protected by Malo Gusto, Dayot Upamecano, Jérémy Jacquet and Adrien Truffert across the back. Adrien Rabiot anchors the midfield alongside Lucas Da Cunha and Rayan Cherki, a combination built to dictate tempo against a well-organized Italy side. The front three of Michael Olise, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola brings pace and direct running, and with no absences listed, France name a full-strength group for this one.

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France projected starting XI (4-3-3): Mike Maignan, Malo Gusto, Dayot Upamecano, Jérémy Jacquet, Adrien Truffert, Rayan Cherki, Lucas Da Cunha, Adrien Rabiot, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, Bradley Barcola.