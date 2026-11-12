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Czechia vs Spain: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Pau Cubarsí of Spain
© Getty ImagesPau Cubarsí of Spain
Czechia and Spain meet again just days after their last meeting, and this time the venue flips with Czechia hosting in this Nations League fixture.
Czechia have lost all three of their recent matches, falling 0-3 to England on October 6, 1-3 to Spain on October 3, and 0-2 to England on September 29. The run has left them without a win across this stretch, and a result against Spain would offer a rare lift after back-to-back shutout defeats to England sandwiched around the first meeting with this same opponent. For Czechia, the game is really about stopping the bleeding before the next camp.
Spain, by contrast, arrive on the back of three straight wins, beating Croatia 2-1 on October 6, Czechia 3-1 on October 3, and Croatia 4-1 on September 29. That stretch has them scoring freely and conceding little, with nine goals put away across the three games. A repeat result here would extend the momentum and confirm Spain as the form side of this Nations League group.
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Czechia projected lineup

Czechia are set up in a 4-2-3-1, with Antonín Kinský behind a back line of Vladimír Coufal, Štěpán Chaloupek, Ladislav Krejčí and Jiří Sláma. Tomáš Souček and Alex Král look to anchor midfield, giving the side some physical presence in front of the defense, while Kryštof Daněk, Lukáš Ambros and Lukáš Červ support Adam Hložek as the central striker. There are no listed absences, so this looks like close to a full-strength selection, but the group still has to find a way to defend better after conceding five goals in two matches against England and three more against Spain earlier this month.
Czechia projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Antonín Kinský, Vladimír Coufal, Štěpán Chaloupek, Ladislav Krejčí, Jiří Sláma, Tomáš Souček, Kryštof Daněk, Alex Král, Lukáš Ambros, Adam Hložek, Lukáš Červ.

Spain projected lineup

Spain line up in the same 4-2-3-1 shape, with Unai Simón in goal behind Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Dean Huijsen and Alex Grimaldo. Fabián Ruiz and Martín Zubimendi sit in the double pivot, and Fermín López joins Jorge De Frutos and Álex Baena behind Ferran Torres in attack. Coach Luis De La Fuente has no reported absences to work around, and the continuity in personnel reflects a team that has scored at least two goals in each of its last three outings.
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Spain projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simón, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Dean Huijsen, Alex Grimaldo, Fabián Ruiz, Fermín López, Martín Zubimendi, Jorge De Frutos, Ferran Torres, Álex Baena. Coach: Luis De La Fuente.
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