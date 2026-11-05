Cristiano Ronaldo joins Lionel Messi in major career announcement just one day before Jorge Jesus announces Portugal’s UEFA Nations League squad

Cristiano Ronaldo has delivered a major announcement that will reshape Portugal’s future just one day before Jorge Jesus is expected to name his squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures. The 41-year-old joins Lionel Messi in becoming the subject of another significant international soccer moment, leaving supporters reflecting on the legacy of two players who defined an era of the game.

Ronaldo shared an emotional video statement on social media, looking back on more than two decades representing his country. His message brought an end to months of speculation about how much longer he intended to continue playing international soccer.

The numbers underline the extraordinary scale of Ronaldo’s contribution for the Selecao. He has 234 appearances and 146 goals, making him the most-capped player and leading goalscorer in men’s international soccer history.

His international journey includes appearances at five World Cups and six European Championships, alongside some of the most important trophies in Portugal‘s history. Ronaldo captained the national team to the Euro 2016 title, followed by the 2019 UEFA Nations League triumph and another Nations League success in 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal poses for photographs with the Euro 2016 trophy

His influence extends far beyond individual statistics. From his early years as an exciting winger to becoming Portugal’s captain and primary goalscoring threat, Ronaldo remained the defining figure of the national team for more than two decades.

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What is Ronaldo’s decision?

Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international soccer after 23 years representing Portugal. In his farewell message, the Al-Nassr forward confirmed that he would no longer wear the national team’s famous number seven shirt, closing a career that began with his senior debut in 2003. “Today I finish my walk on the pitch with the national team. I leave with my head held high, with pride in the path I took, and with the awareness that I gave everything I had for Portugal,” Ronaldo said.

The Portuguese captain also reflected on the significance of representing his country, explaining that trophies and records eventually become part of history, while the connection with supporters remains. “The goals pass, the cups are in museums, the records end up being beaten. But there is something that time can never erase, the place we occupy in people’s hearts.”

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He added that representing Portugal had ultimately become the greatest achievement of his career. “I spent my life working to be the best player in the world. Today I realise that the greatest victory was to have deserved to represent the best country in the world.”

In his farewell message, he thanked his teammates, coaches, family and supporters who followed him throughout the journey. “Thank you for these 23 years. Thank you for having believed in me,” he said, before delivering one final message to his country: “Portugal will always be in me. Forever.”

Jorge Jesus relationship added uncertainty to his future

Ronaldo’s announcement follows a turbulent period with Portugal under new head coach Jorge Jesus. The two had previously worked together at Al-Nassr, but their relationship became complicated after a disagreement over the forward’s playing time during the September international window.

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The situation escalated when Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp after being left unused against Norway, despite reportedly expecting to feature. He subsequently apologized to his teammates and Portuguese supporters for his departure, while the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) imposed a 30-day disciplinary suspension, applied retrospectively.

Head coach Jorge Jesus interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Despite the controversy, the veteran had previously insisted that he remained available for selection. His inclusion in the preliminary squad for the November international window had also suggested that a return was possible, making his latest announcement particularly significant.

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The timing is especially notable because Jesus is expected to announce Portugal’s squad on November 6, one day after Ronaldo confirmed his international retirement. The national team now faces its next chapter without the player who served as its captain and record goalscorer for 23 years.