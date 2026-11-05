Cristiano Ronaldo’s next game with Al-Nassr revealed after unexpected Portugal retirement announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo has brought his remarkable international career with Portugal to an end, but his decision does not mean he is ready to walk away from soccer. The experienced forward is now turning his attention towards the remaining challenges of his club career, although an unexpected change to Al-Nassr’s schedule has complicated his immediate return to action.

The Portuguese superstar is approaching another important stage of his career, with his pursuit of 1,000 goals still unfinished. However, supporters will have to wait a little longer to see him back on the pitch after a recent fixture announcement in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo announced his international retirement on November 5 through an emotional video shared on social media, ending a 23-year journey with Portugal.

He finished with 234 appearances and 146 goals, holding the men’s world records for both international caps and goals. “The day has come for me to hand back the number seven shirt of our national team. I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world,” he said.

His departure followed a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus after being left on the bench against Norway during the previous international window. Ronaldo subsequently left the national team camp, but his retirement announcement confirmed that his international career was over.

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The forward will continue playing for Al-Nassr, where he remains under contract until June 2027. He is sitting on 985 career goals, leaving him 15 short of the historic 1,000-goal milestone.

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Saudi Pro League postponement delays Al-Nassr’s return

Ronaldo’s next club appearance has been affected by a wider adjustment to the Saudi Pro League calendar. The league announced that all Matchweek 13 fixtures in the 2026-27 season would be postponed following changes to the schedule of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, which Saudi Arabia is due to host.

The continental tournament has been moved from its original January-February window to December 2027, prompting the league to review its domestic calendar. The Saudi Pro League confirmed that replacement dates would be announced after discussions with clubs and other relevant stakeholders. “New dates for Matchweek 13 will be announced once the review is complete and the updated calendar has been agreed in coordination with all relevant stakeholders,” the league stated.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

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One of the affected fixtures is Al-Nassr’s scheduled meeting with Al-Hazem, which has been postponed without a confirmed replacement date. The change adds to Al-Nassr’s disrupted schedule, with previous matches against Al-Ahli and Al-Wasl also having been postponed.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo play again?

With his international retirement confirmed, Ronaldo will no longer be involved in Portugal’s upcoming Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Wales. His next scheduled opportunity to return to competitive action is therefore Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League meeting with Al-Qadsiah on November 20, 2026.

Ange Postecoglou team Manager of Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo

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The match is expected to take place at Al-Awwal Park, although the kick-off time remains unconfirmed. The 41-year-old’s availability has also yet to be officially established.

The postponement of the Al-Hazem fixture means the Portuguese forward would face an extended break before returning to club soccer. If no additional matches are arranged, the November 20 meeting with Al-Qadsiah will mark his next opportunity to take the field.