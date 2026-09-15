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Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score in Al-Nassr’s 2026-27 ACL debut: How many games does he have left to reach 1,000 career goals?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s pursuit of soccer’s most extraordinary individual milestone suffered a small setback as Al-Nassr opened its 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite campaign against Al Ain with a difficult 4-0 defeat. The Portuguese superstar started the highly anticipated clash at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, but the night ended without another addition to his remarkable career tally.

Ronaldo entered the Al Ain match with 979 official career goals in 1,336 senior appearances for club and country. At 41 years old, the Al-Nassr forward remains firmly focused on reaching a milestone that would add another extraordinary chapter to a career already filled with records.

His goals have come across six different teams during more than two decades at the highest level. Real Madrid accounts for 450 goals, while Ronaldo has scored 146 for Portugal, 145 for Manchester United, 132 for Al-Nassr, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting CP.

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The latest Champions League fixture therefore represented another opportunity to move closer to four figures. However, Al Ain proved difficult opposition once again, with Ronaldo unable to find the net in Al-Nassr’s continental opener.

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So, how many games could Ronaldo need for 1,000?

The answer depends heavily on his minutes, fitness, and scoring rate, but current projections suggest Ronaldo could need approximately 25 to 30 matches to score the 21 goals separating him from 1,000.

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That projection is based on his recent scoring pace and assumes he continues playing regularly for both Al-Nassr and Portugal. If he maintains that level of availability and production, the historic 1,000th goal could arrive later in the 2026-27 season.

Ronaldo has already demonstrated that age has done little to stop his scoring. He began the current Saudi Pro League campaign with three goals in six appearances, while his most recent official goal before the Al Ain game came through a towering header in Al-Nassr’s 2-1 victory over Abha.

ronaldo header

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr scores against Abha

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Ronaldo still has plenty of opportunities

Although Ronaldo failed to score in Al-Nassr’s opening Champions League match, the setback barely changes the bigger picture. With 21 goals still required and a projected 25-30 matches potentially standing between him and 1,000, there remains plenty of action ahead for the veteran forward.

Al-Nassr is competing in the AFC Champions League Elite after playing in the second-tier competition last season, giving the 41-year-old another chance to chase a major trophy that remains absent from his collection. He has already won the UEFA Champions League five times, but an AFC Champions League Elite title with Al-Nassr remains one of the major prizes missing from his club career.

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