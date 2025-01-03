With less than six months remaining on his contract with Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to command attention in the soccer world, as speculation about a possible return to Europe intensifies. In response to the growing rumors, the Portuguese star has offered clarity about his future in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo has been at the forefront of the Saudi Pro League’s (SPL) transformation, serving as both a marquee player and an ambassador for the league’s ambition to become a competitive force in global soccer. Judging by his latest statements, he appears committed to seeing that vision through.

Marking two years since his move to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo expressed satisfaction with his life and career in the region. “I’m happy and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country. Life is good, soccer is good. In terms of individual and collective, we are still there. We are still improving,” Ronaldo said in an interview with the SPL YouTube channel.

Recent reports have linked Ronaldo to Paris Saint-Germain and a potential return to Europe via Ligue 1. However, journalist Fabrizio Romano debunked these rumors, stating that no discussions have taken place. Ronaldo’s declaration of contentment in Saudi Arabia further quashes speculation of a mid-season exit.

In the Netflix documentary Saudi Pro League: Kick Off, Ronaldo reiterated his long-term commitment to Al Nassr and the league, aiming to leave a lasting legacy. While his trophy cabinet at the club includes only the 2023 King Salman Arab Clubs Cup, he remains focused on the broader project, particularly in developing young talent.

“For me, it is an honor that the league is growing and many star players are coming to make the league even better and more competitive. To be the first one – let’s say a star – to come here is an honor, but what I’m looking forward to is the next five to 10 years of the league still improving, not only the first teams but also the academies,” Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo’s pursuit of SPL and international success

Ronaldo has repeatedly emphasized his goal of leading Al Nassr to the pinnacle of Middle Eastern soccer. However, the challenge remains steep. In the 2023-24 SPL season, Al Hilal clinched the title with an unbeaten record of 31 wins and 3 draws, leaving Al Nassr as runners-up. Currently, Al Nassr sits fourth in the SPL table with 25 points, trailing Al Ittihad (36 points) and Al Hilal (34 points).

“It’s hard to compete with teams like Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Soccer is like that; you have good moments and bad moments. But, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change,” Ronaldo admitted.

He also highlighted Al Nassr’s ambitions on the continental stage, with the AFC Champions League Elite standing out as a key objective: “The Champions League is something I want to win for the club. But the most important is to keep pushing and be professional.”