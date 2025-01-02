In the world of soccer, even the faintest whispers can ignite a media storm. Recently, Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida sparked speculation by claiming on X (formerly Twitter) that “Paris Saint-Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo are in talks“. Other reports quickly followed, suggesting that “important developments will evolve over the next two weeks“. However, upon closer examination, the rumors appear to lack substantial backing, and prominent voices in the soccer world have moved swiftly to debunk them.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to the Saudi Pro League and Lionel Messi’s transfer to MLS marked the end of an era in European soccer. For nearly two decades, the duo dominated the Champions League, amassing a combined total of 13 Ballon d’Or awards and shattering records along the way.

Messi’s final European chapter saw him form a star-studded trio at Paris Saint-Germain alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Despite their collective talent, PSG’s star-studded project struggled to deliver the Champions League title the club craved.

On the other hand, Ronaldo’s final years in Europe were less glamorous. After a triumphant spell at Real Madrid and a mixed tenure at Juventus, he returned to Manchester United, where turmoil overshadowed his legacy. In 2022, he was reportedly eager to leave Old Trafford in search of Champions League action, but his agent Jorge Mendes faced a series of rejections, including from PSG.

PSG already rejected move once

During Ronaldo’s quest to leave Manchester United, Mendes reportedly offered the Portuguese star to PSG in 2022. According to ESPN, Mendes engaged in discussions with the club’s sporting director Luis Campos, and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, leveraging his strong relationships with both.

However, the French giants declined the proposal. The reasons were multifaceted. the club’s wage bill, already bloated with stars like Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe, left no room for Ronaldo’s salary. Also, then-manager Christophe Galtier faced challenges in fitting the trio into his system.

Adding Ronaldo would have exacerbated these difficulties. Furthermore, PSG was already moving away from marquee signings and leaning toward a more balanced squad approach. Ultimately, the Parisians concluded that the Portuguese veteran was not the right fit for their plans, both financially and strategically.

Debunking latest rumors

The recent rumors linking Ronaldo to PSG and Ligue 1 have gained traction but lack credible evidence. Trusted sources have firmly denied any negotiations between the player and the club. Fabrizio Romano, one of soccer’s most reliable insiders, stated that PSG sources have dismissed the reports, emphasizing that “talks are not even taking place”.

In addition, English columnist Ben Jacobs added that PSG has no intention of signing Ronaldo, explaining that the club’s strategy now prioritizes “buying young and, where possible, French” talent over superstar acquisitions. Besides that, French journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport confirmed that the French giants have “no interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Additionally, the 39-year-old’s current club, Al-Nassr, is actively working on a contract renewal, suggesting that his future lies in Saudi Arabia rather than Paris.