Pep Guardiola, the mastermind behind Manchester City’s unprecedented dominance in English soccer, has candidly admitted to a critical misstep in the club’s summer transfer strategy. As injuries and an aging squad have derailed their campaign, the manager now reflects on the decisions—or lack thereof—that have left City struggling to compete.

With six Premier League defeats and a 12-point gap separating them from leaders Liverpool, Guardiola’s regret highlights how crucial transfer decisions can shape a season.

Manchester City’s title defense appears to be slipping away. Sitting sixth in the Premier League, the team has not only fallen behind Liverpool but has also endured elimination from the EFL Cup. Meanwhile, a decisive Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain looms large as the Citizens fight to stay in the competition.

The root of their struggles is clear: injuries to key players. Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Rodri’s cruciate ligament injury in September was a significant blow, compounded by defensive setbacks involving John Stones and Ruben Dias. The team’s depth has been stretched thin, exposing cracks in the squad that Guardiola once believed could withstand the pressures of another grueling campaign.

Guardiola’s summer transfer regret

The crux of Guardiola’s reflection centers on his decision to forgo summer signings. In a startling admission, the City boss revealed: “In the summer, the club thought about [signings], and I said, ‘No, I don’t want to make any signings.’ I relied a lot on these guys and thought I can do it again. But after the injuries—wow—maybe we should have done it.”

The decision to abstain from bolstering the squad contrasts sharply with the club’s proactive approach in previous seasons. For instance, their last major January signing was Aymeric Laporte in 2018, a move that stabilized the defense at the time.

Injuries and aging squad expose vulnerabilities

City’s reliance on an aging core has further compounded its challenges. Guardiola acknowledged the limitations posed by having several players over 30 years old: “We knew at the beginning of the season that the team would have many players over 30.

“Sooner or later, we should have started to change. But five or six months ago, this same team won the Premier League, reached the FA Cup final, and made it to the Champions League quarter-finals.”

While their achievements last season were monumental, the 53-year-old Spaniard admitted that the unexpected wave of injuries has left City ill-equipped to compete at their usual level. He noted, “The amount of injuries we’ve had—I didn’t expect it. It’s not just Rodri; we’ve had a lot of problems in the back four.”