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How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Tottenham on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Manchester United vs Tottenham
WHAT Premier League
WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, October 10, 2026
WHERE Fubo, NBC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Manchester United host Tottenham on Saturday, October 10 in the Premier League, looking to build on the one point they picked up from a 1-1 draw with Fulham on September 20. That result came after back to back defeats, 2-3 to Brighton on September 16 and 0-1 to Man City four days earlier, leaving United without a win in their last three outings.
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Tottenham‘s form has been just as shaky. Villa beat them 2-3 on September 19, and that followed a 1-3 loss to Liverpool on September 15 and a scoreless draw with Everton on September 12. Spurs arrive at Old Trafford still searching for a league win since that early September stalemate.

Manchester United vs Tottenham record

Tottenham hold the edge in this fixture, winning 5 of the 10 most recent meetings between the two sides, with Manchester United taking 2 and 3 ending level. The most recent clash went United’s way, a 2-0 home win on February 7, but Spurs had the better of it before that, including a 2-2 draw at home on November 8 and a 1-0 win on May 21. Tottenham also won 4-3 at home on December 19, 2024, and 0-3 away at Old Trafford on September 29, 2024, part of a stretch that has tilted the overall series in their favor.
Match Score Date Competition
Manchester United vs. Tottenham 2-0 February 7, 2026 Premier League
Tottenham vs. Manchester United 2-2 November 8, 2025 Premier League
Tottenham vs. Manchester United 1-0 May 21, 2025 UEFA Europa League
Tottenham vs. Manchester United 1-0 February 16, 2025 Premier League
Tottenham vs. Manchester United 4-3 December 19, 2024 League Cup
Manchester United vs. Tottenham 0-3 September 29, 2024 Premier League
Manchester United vs. Tottenham 2-2 January 14, 2024 Premier League
Tottenham vs. Manchester United 2-0 August 19, 2023 Premier League
Tottenham vs. Manchester United 2-2 April 27, 2023 Premier League
Manchester United vs. Tottenham 2-0 October 19, 2022 Premier League
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2026-27 Premier League standings

Position Team GP Points
1 Manchester City 5 15
2 Arsenal 5 12
3 Brighton & Hove Albion 5 10
4 Brentford 5 9
5 Leeds United 5 9
6 Liverpool 5 9
7 Everton 5 9
8 Hull City 5 8
9 Newcastle United 5 8
10 Chelsea 5 7
11 Ipswich Town 5 6
12 Manchester United 5 5
13 Nottingham Forest 5 5
14 Sunderland 5 4
15 Crystal Palace 5 4
16 Aston Villa 5 4
17 AFC Bournemouth 5 3
18 Coventry City 5 3
19 Fulham 5 2
20 Tottenham Hotspur 5 2

All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Arsenal vs. Leeds Saturday, October 10, 2026 7:30 AM
Sunderland vs. Albion Saturday, October 10, 2026 10:00 AM
Ipswich Town vs. Fulham Saturday, October 10, 2026 10:00 AM
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth Saturday, October 10, 2026 10:00 AM
Aston Villa vs. Brentford Saturday, October 10, 2026 10:00 AM
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Saturday, October 10, 2026 12:30 PM
Hull vs. Everton Sunday, October 11, 2026 9:00 AM
Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Sunday, October 11, 2026 9:00 AM
Liverpool vs. Manchester City Sunday, October 11, 2026 11:30 AM

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Manchester United vs Tottenham and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Manchester United will face Tottenham on Saturday, October 10, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
  • Fubo, NBC will carry the Manchester United vs Tottenham game in the United States.
  • Tottenham lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in 10 recent meetings.
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