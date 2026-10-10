How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

|WHO
|Manchester United vs Tottenham
|WHAT
|Premier League
|WHEN
|12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, October 10, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, NBC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Manchester United vs Tottenham record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Manchester United vs. Tottenham
|2-0
|February 7, 2026
|Premier League
|Tottenham vs. Manchester United
|2-2
|November 8, 2025
|Premier League
|Tottenham vs. Manchester United
|1-0
|May 21, 2025
|UEFA Europa League
|Tottenham vs. Manchester United
|1-0
|February 16, 2025
|Premier League
|Tottenham vs. Manchester United
|4-3
|December 19, 2024
|League Cup
|Manchester United vs. Tottenham
|0-3
|September 29, 2024
|Premier League
|Manchester United vs. Tottenham
|2-2
|January 14, 2024
|Premier League
|Tottenham vs. Manchester United
|2-0
|August 19, 2023
|Premier League
|Tottenham vs. Manchester United
|2-2
|April 27, 2023
|Premier League
|Manchester United vs. Tottenham
|2-0
|October 19, 2022
|Premier League
2026-27 Premier League standings
|Position
|Team
|GP
|Points
|1
|Manchester City
|5
|15
|2
|Arsenal
|5
|12
|3
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|10
|4
|Brentford
|5
|9
|5
|Leeds United
|5
|9
|6
|Liverpool
|5
|9
|7
|Everton
|5
|9
|8
|Hull City
|5
|8
|9
|Newcastle United
|5
|8
|10
|Chelsea
|5
|7
|11
|Ipswich Town
|5
|6
|12
|Manchester United
|5
|5
|13
|Nottingham Forest
|5
|5
|14
|Sunderland
|5
|4
|15
|Crystal Palace
|5
|4
|16
|Aston Villa
|5
|4
|17
|AFC Bournemouth
|5
|3
|18
|Coventry City
|5
|3
|19
|Fulham
|5
|2
|20
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|2
All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Arsenal vs. Leeds
|Saturday, October 10, 2026
|7:30 AM
|Sunderland vs. Albion
|Saturday, October 10, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Ipswich Town vs. Fulham
|Saturday, October 10, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Chelsea vs. Bournemouth
|Saturday, October 10, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Aston Villa vs. Brentford
|Saturday, October 10, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Manchester United vs. Tottenham
|Saturday, October 10, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Hull vs. Everton
|Sunday, October 11, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham
|Sunday, October 11, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Liverpool vs. Manchester City
|Sunday, October 11, 2026
|11:30 AM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Manchester United vs Tottenham and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Manchester United will face Tottenham on Saturday, October 10, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
- Fubo, NBC will carry the Manchester United vs Tottenham game in the United States.
- Tottenham lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in 10 recent meetings.