Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Al Nassr
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo faces setback as Al Nassr star suffers injury ahead of SPL game

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing Al Nassr back toward the top of the Saudi Pro League after an uneven start to 2026, with the team stringing together three straight wins. However, ahead of Friday’s match against Al Kholood, Ronaldo will be dealing with a squad setback after one of Al Nassr’s key players picked up an injury.

Absences have already proven costly for Al Nassr, who opened the season with a historic run of 10 consecutive league wins before injuries and international call-ups took their toll. Mohamed Simakan’s injury and Sadio Mané’s departure for the 2025 AFCON disrupted the team’s momentum, and now another setback has emerged.

According to Ariyadhiah, Marcelo Brozović will miss Matchday 19 against Al Kholood. The midfielder felt pain in his thigh early in Wednesday’s training session, prompting the club to decide on rest rather than risk further injury.

The Saudi outlet added that Brozović underwent medical tests on Thursday to assess his condition and potential return to training. After evaluation, the medical staff ruled him out for the match, with his recovery timeline yet to be determined.

Marcelo Brozovic of Al Nassr.

Marcelo Brozovic of Al Nassr.

As the team’s holding midfielder, Brozović has been a stabilizing presence since joining Al Nassr in 2023. In the 2025-26 campaign, he has recorded one goal and four assists in 23 appearances, making his absence a significant blow as Ronaldo looks to close the gap at the top of the SPL standings.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo could lose Al Nassr teammate as La Liga’s Real Sociedad reportedly in talks for winger

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo could lose Al Nassr teammate as La Liga’s Real Sociedad reportedly in talks for winger

Al Nassr face another midfield challenge

With Simakan sidelined earlier in the season, Al Nassr’s defensive solidity suffered, conceding as many goals during his absence as they had previously allowed across the campaign. Although the French center back has returned, replacing Brozović now presents a fresh test for head coach Jorge Jesus.

The Croatian has already missed two league matches this season, one through injury and another due to yellow-card accumulation. In those games, a 2-0 road win over Al Hazem and a 3-2 victory against Al Shabab on January 17, Jesus opted for a double-pivot setup featuring Angelo and Abdullah Al Khaibari, both of whom performed reliably.

However, Al Khaibari is suspended for the clash with Al Kholood after accumulating yellow cards. That leaves Ali Al Hassan as the likely replacement, despite having logged just 440 minutes across 22 appearances this season, a risky call at a moment when Al Nassr can ill afford to drop points.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Not Messi or Ronaldo: Lamine Yamal names the legend he wants to face at the 2026 World Cup final

Not Messi or Ronaldo: Lamine Yamal names the legend he wants to face at the 2026 World Cup final

With the expectations set to reach his first World Cup final in 2026, Lamine Yamal dismissed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when picking the soccer legend he'd like to face.

Cristiano Ronaldo could lose Al Nassr teammate as La Liga’s Real Sociedad reportedly in talks for winger

Cristiano Ronaldo could lose Al Nassr teammate as La Liga’s Real Sociedad reportedly in talks for winger

A teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr could be on his way to La Liga to join Real Sociedad.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate leaning toward the Saudi Pro League amid Real Madrid rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate leaning toward the Saudi Pro League amid Real Madrid rumors

Despite rumors of a possible move to Real Madrid, one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammates on the Portugal national team is reportedly prioritizing the Saudi Pro League.

World Cup winner with Messi admits Argentina return dream after Premier League exit for La Liga

World Cup winner with Messi admits Argentina return dream after Premier League exit for La Liga

A player who recently left the Premier League to play in La Liga admitted that he still dreams of returning to Lionel Messi’s Argentina ahead of the World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo