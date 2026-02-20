Cristiano Ronaldo faces Saudi Pro League Golden Boot pressure from Ivan Toney as Al-Nassr boss Jorge Jesus makes final call on his availability for Al-Hazem clash

Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the center of attention in Saudi soccer, not just for his goals and influence at Al-Nassr, but also for the growing Golden Boot rivalry sparked by Ivan Toney’s latest stunning hat-trick. With Jorge Jesus managing a squad chasing domestic and continental glory, every decision surrounding Ronaldo’s availability has taken on added significance.

The Portuguese icon is fighting on multiple fronts: pushing his club toward the title, chasing personal scoring milestones, and responding to the rising challenge from Toney, who has surged ahead in the scoring charts. As the league enters a decisive phase, even squad selection decisions carry narrative weight.

Ivan Toney delivered a statement performance by scoring a hat-trick in a dominant 4-1 win, firmly placing himself at the top of the Saudi Pro League scoring charts. The English striker now has 23 goals for the season, opening a five-goal gap over Ronaldo, who sits on 18 goals, with Julián Quinones also level on 18. It was Toney’s third hat-trick in seven league matches, underlining his devastating form and intensifying the Golden Boot pressure on Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently missed another match as his club progressed in the AFC Champions League Two, with Jorge Jesus opting to rotate his squad. The decision came amid a complex backdrop that included fitness management and off-field tension following the 41-year-old’s protest over transfer activity and perceived lack of support compared to rivals.

The club insisted that recruitment decisions fall within financial frameworks designed to ensure competitive balance, stating that even a player of Ronaldo’s stature cannot dictate policy beyond his own team. Despite that, the Portuguese superstar returned to action in the league and scored, demonstrating his continued influence. His absence from continental action was widely seen as a tactical move to preserve him for the title race.

Jorge Jesus’ decision revealed

In the middle of all the speculation, the decision regarding Ronaldo’s availability for the upcoming league clash finally emerged. According to Saudi journalist Ali Al-Anzi, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the squad and is set to be available for the match against Al-Hazem, signaling that Jorge Jesus is ready to rely on his captain again as the title race intensifies.

This marks a crucial moment in the campaign, as the club sits just behind the league leaders and cannot afford dropped points. Ronaldo’s presence not only boosts the attack but also sends a psychological message to rivals and to Toney in the Golden Boot battle.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (L) and team head coach Jorge Jesus of Al-Nassr (R)

Pressure on Ronaldo: Personal and collective

The club enters the match in strong form, having won nine consecutive games across competitions. They are just a point behind the league leaders, with a squad that combines attacking firepower and defensive stability. Their home ground has become a fortress, with nine wins in ten league matches.

Ronaldo’s return comes at a critical time. The Golden Boot race is heating up, and Toney’s surge has shifted momentum. At the same time, the club’s title ambitions demand consistency and leadership from their captain. For Ronaldo, the challenge is twofold: reclaim ground in the scoring charts and drive his club toward silverware. Every goal now carries extra significance, both for the league standings and for his pursuit of career milestones.