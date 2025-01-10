The soccer world has been rocked by the astonishing salary figures emerging from Saudi Arabia, with Neymar‘s contract at Al-Hilal raising eyebrows. The Brazilian forward’s staggering earnings in 2024 have fueled debates, especially when juxtaposed against his limited playing time. Neymar, once a cornerstone of European soccer, joined Al-Hilal in 2023 amid much fanfare. However, a series of injuries have turned his Saudi stint into a costly affair for the club.

Neymar’s transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to the Kingdom in 2023 marked a significant shift in his career. After six years in France, where he won five Ligue 1 titles, the Brazilian left for a reported transfer fee of approximately €90 million. His move was part of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious strategy to attract global soccer stars, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, to bolster the Saudi Pro League’s profile.

Signing a lucrative two-year contract, the Brazilian veteran aimed to contribute to the Blue Waves’ domestic and continental campaigns. However, injuries have severely hampered his ability to deliver on the pitch.

In 2024, Neymar’s appearances were limited to just two matches, totaling 42 minutes of playtime. He returned briefly in October after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained during a World Cup qualifier in 2023. However, another hamstring injury sidelined him once again.

The Brazilian’s brief outings included a 13-minute appearance against Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League and a 29-minute cameo against Esteghlal. Across these games, Neymar registered 45 touches, translating to an astronomical cost of approximately €1.1 million per touch.

Neymar’s Al-Hilal salary breakdown

According to Foot Mercato, Neymar earned €101 million in 2024, making him the third-highest-paid soccerer in the world. To put this into perspective:

€50.5 million per appearance

€2.4 million per minute played

€1.1 million per touch of the ball

This salary dwarfs those of his peers, with Lionel Messi reportedly earning €124 million at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo pocketing €263 million at Al-Nassr.

Neymar’s limited impact and hefty paycheck have sparked speculation about his future at Al-Hilal. Reports suggest that the club is considering terminating his contract to mitigate losses. His current deal runs until June 2025, but both parties may explore options for an early exit.

A potential move to Inter Miami has been hinted at, where Neymar could reunite with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. However, Al-Hilal’s financial outlay on Neymar, totaling nearly €300 million including his salary and transfer fee, makes this an expensive chapter in the Saudi Pro League’s history.