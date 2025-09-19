Trending topics:
Did Ruben Amorim misjudge Marcus Rashford? Barcelona loanee’s eye-opening statistic that has Manchester United fans shaking their heads

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Marcus Rashford (left) and Ruben Amorim (right)
© Getty ImagesMarcus Rashford (left) and Ruben Amorim (right)

Is Ruben Amorim already regretting his harsh decision? That is the question on many fans’ lips as Marcus Rashford lit up St. James’ Park with a sensational performance in Barcelona’s Champions League opener. His display not only secured three points for the Catalan side but also revealed a remarkable statistic that casts Manchester United’s struggles in an even harsher light.

The Englishman, now on loan at Barcelona, showed why a summer move away from Old Trafford may have been exactly what he needed to rediscover his best form — and perhaps why United might rue letting him go.

Barca’s trip to Newcastle was billed as one of the most exciting fixtures of the new Champions League league phase, and Rashford delivered in style. After a tightly contested first half, the deadlock was finally broken just before the hour mark. Rashford cleverly peeled away from Fabian Schar and powered home Jules Kounde’s pinpoint cross with a perfectly timed header that left Nick Pope with no chance.

Just nine minutes later, he produced the moment of the night — and perhaps the tournament so far — with a spectacular long-range strike. His dipping effort from outside the box crashed in off the underside of the crossbar, stunning the home crowd into silence. The Blaugrana held on for a 2-1 victory, taking all three points back to Spain and ensuring a perfect start to their European campaign.

Rashford’s Barcelona statistic sparks United fan frustration

What made the night even more significant was the revelation that Rashford now has as many goals this season as the entire Manchester United squad combined.

Despite spending heavily on new attackers over the summer, United have managed just four goals in their opening four Premier League games — two of which were own goals. Bruno Fernandes’ late penalty against Burnley and Bryan Mbeumo’s strike are the only goals actually scored by United players.

For a player exiled from the first team since December 2024 and loaned to Aston Villa last season, Rashford’s resurgence is a stark contrast to United’s attacking struggles.

Tweet placeholder
For Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, watching Rashford’s rebirth in Spain may be bittersweet. The club’s lack of goals has been a glaring issue, and letting go of a player capable of producing moments like these might come back to haunt them.

Barcelona, meanwhile, seems to have struck gold. Rashford’s dream move is off to the perfect start, and if his performance against Newcastle is anything to go by, his story in Catalonia is just getting started.

