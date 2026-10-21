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Como 1907 vs Manchester United: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

World Soccer Talk

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Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
© AlamyBruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
Como 1907 host Manchester United in a Champions League clash that pits Cesc Fabregas against Michael Carrick in only the Italian side’s latest European test at this level.
Como lost 2-3 to Feyenoord on October 14 after a 4-1 win over LEIP back on September 10. The mixed results leave them looking to find consistency at home, and a result here would be a significant marker in their first Champions League campaign in decades.
Manchester United fell 0-2 to Atlético on October 13, a step back after beating Sabah FK 4-0 on September 10. They need a response on the road to keep their group-stage push on track, and this trip to Como carries real weight for their European standing.
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Como 1907 confirmed lineup

Fabregas sets Como up in a 4-2-3-1 with Jean Butez in goal behind a back four of Yan Couto, Alberto Dossena, Jacobo Ramon and Alex Valle. Luis Milla and Lucas Da Cunha sit in midfield behind Nico Paz, who operates just in front of them as the creative hub, flanked by Martin Baturina and Kaiki, with Anastasios Douvikas leading the line. There are no listed absences, so Fabregas can call on his full projected XI and lean on Paz to dictate tempo against a well-organized United side.
Como 1907 confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Jean Butez, Marc Kempf, Yan Couto, Jacobo Ramon, Alex Valle, Luis Milla, Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha, Martin Baturina, Anastasios Douvikas, Maximo Perrone. Coach: Cesc Fabregas.

Manchester United confirmed lineup

Carrick lines Manchester United up in a matching 4-2-3-1, with Senne Lammens behind a back four of Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven and Diogo Dalot. Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans anchor midfield, with Bruno Fernandes pushed forward as the attacking midfielder alongside Carlos Baleba, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha up top. With no absences listed, Carrick has his strongest available group to work with, and the shape should allow Fernandes and Cunha freedom to combine against a Como side playing at home.
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Manchester United confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Andrey Santos, Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount. Coach: Michael Carrick.
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