Cristiano Ronaldo offers cheeky response amid confusion over his latest 982nd career goal

The eternal quest for 1,000 goals has encountered a storm of controversy under the desert lights. As Al-Nassr secured a triumphant conquest, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s joyous celebration of his 982nd career strike was quickly met with whispers of doubt. A fateful deflection off a defender’s challenge ignited a fierce debate over the true author of the goal, forcing the Saudi Pro League to intervene.

Al-Nassr claimed a 3-1 win over Al-Faisaly at Al Majma’ah Sports City Stadium, strengthening its position in the Saudi Pro League standings. Abdullah Al-Hamdan opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Ronaldo doubled the advantage shortly after half-time.

Al-Faisaly responded through Theo Bongonda in the 66th minute, but Ângelo Gabriel restored Al-Nassr’s two-goal cushion with a strike in the 79th minute. Ronaldo also appeared to score again shortly after his first goal, although his effort in the 52nd minute was disallowed following a VAR review, leaving him with one goal officially credited during the match.

The controversy centered on Ronaldo’s 49th-minute strike, which several international statistics providers reportedly recorded as an own goal by Al-Faisaly defender Andrei Girotto. Platforms including Opta, SofaScore, FotMob and Flashscore initially differed from the Saudi league’s reported attribution, creating uncertainty over whether the Portuguese forward would receive credit.

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The distinction matters because Ronaldo’s career tally now stands at 982 goals according to the Saudi Pro League’s official record, leaving him 18 short of the widely anticipated 1,000-goal milestone. With every goal closely tracked by supporters, even a disputed deflection has become significant in the debate surrounding his historic pursuit.

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Ronaldo delivers cheeky response

When asked about whether he had scored twice, Ronaldo responded with a short remark that appeared to acknowledge the controversy surrounding the match. “Only one counted,” the forward said, offering a lighthearted response to the confusion over his goals.

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The comment reflected the difference between celebrating an apparent second strike and having it officially recognized. Although Ronaldo found the net again during the match, VAR ruled the effort out, meaning it could not be added to his career total.

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Why the Saudi league’s decision matters

According to reports shared by Saudi sports journalists, referee Abdullah Al Owaidan credited Ronaldo with Al-Nassr’s second goal in his official match report. The Saudi Pro League reportedly follows the referee’s documentation for goal attribution, with the Referees Committee of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation holding responsibility for reviewing disputed decisions.

SPL’s official confirmation of Ronaldo’s goal

Al-Riyadhiah further explained that the league does not simply adopt goal tallies published by international data providers such as Opta. Instead, the referee’s report serves as the official record, and any discrepancies can be referred to the committee for review and possible correction.

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The league’s reported decision therefore supports Ronaldo’s 982-goal tally, even though some independent platforms have classified the strike differently. Whether those providers will eventually amend their records remains unclear.