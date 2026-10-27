Christian Pulisic’s Milan renewal nears completion as new contract and pay rise emerge, and it sends clear message

Christian Pulisic appears increasingly close to securing his long-term future at Milan, with reports from Italy suggesting that negotiations have reached a decisive stage. After months of uncertainty surrounding his contract, the American forward is expected to commit to the Rossoneri in a move that could shape the club’s plans for the coming years.

The development comes as Pulisic rediscovers his scoring touch under manager Ruben Amorim, strengthening his position within the squad. With several reports pointing towards an imminent announcement, Milan appears ready to make a significant statement about their ambitions and the players they want to build around.

The American improved form has strengthened the case for a renewal after a difficult period affected by injuries and inconsistent performances. The 28-year-old suffered a bone injury to his right lower leg during the United States’ World Cup campaign and missed a significant part of the team’s preseason preparations. His return has brought encouraging results, with two goals in his last four league appearances.

He scored against Lecce before opening the scoring in Milan’s 2-0 victory over Udinese, ending a lengthy league scoring drought. Amorim has also played an important role by deploying Pulisic closer to goal, often in a central attacking position rather than on the wing. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the pair “share the same footballing vision,” while the coach has won the American over by giving him a more advanced role.

Tweet placeholder

That tactical adjustment has allowed Pulisic to use his movement, close control and ability to exploit spaces between the opposition’s defensive lines. His combination with Luka Modric was particularly effective against Udinese, where the Croatian midfielder helped create the opportunity for Pulisic’s opening goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pulisic and Milan reach agreement in principle

According to multiple outlets, such as Sky Italia, La Gazzetta dello Sport, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, and Fabrizio Romano, Milan and Pulisic have reached an agreement in principle on a contract extension. The final details are reportedly being resolved, with the official announcement expected in the coming days.

The proposed agreement would extend Pulisic’s stay at San Siro until June 2031, giving the club greater security over one of its most influential attacking players. His existing contract was due to expire in 2027, although the Rossoneri had an option to extend it by another season.

Renewal discussions have taken considerable time, with previous negotiations reportedly encountering difficulties. However, Milan has remained determined to reach an agreement, and the latest progress suggests that both parties are ready to move forward together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan with the MOTM award

The new salary reflects his importance

The financial details underline the significance of the expected extension. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pulisic is set to earn €5 million ($5.5m) per season, plus bonuses, increasing his current reported salary of €4 million ($4.5) annually.

The improved terms would place the American among Milan’s highest-paid players and reflect his contribution since arriving from Chelsea in 2023. He has recorded 44 goals in 141 appearances for the Italian club, establishing himself as a key figure in its attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The contract also represents a long-term commitment from owner Gerry Cardinale, who reportedly views Pulisic as essential to the Italian giant’s present and future. Calciomercato has also reported that the club intends to build its project around the forward, particularly following Rafael Leao’s departure.

Christian Pulisic and Goncalo Ramos of AC Milan show their dejection

Milan send clear message about their future

The anticipated renewal carries significance beyond the contract itself. Milan expect Pulisic to become a central figure in the club’s long-term project, with Cardinale’s reported confidence reinforcing the forward’s importance to the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pulisic has previously acknowledged that he is not the most vocal personality in the dressing room, but he prefers to lead through his performances. After the Udinese match, he explained: “There are many leaders in the team. I don’t talk much, but I want to show it on the pitch.”

His recent goals have demonstrated that approach, helping the team collect valuable points during a demanding period marked by several injuries. The club will hope that his renewed confidence translates into consistent performances throughout the campaign.