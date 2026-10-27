Kylian Mbappe apologizes to China as backlash reportedly forces state television to suspend LaLiga broadcasts

Kylian Mbappe has apologized to China after a comment about a meme of himself drew backlash among Chinese fans. The statement, published on the Real Madrid forward’s social media accounts, comes as Chinese state television has reportedly suspended LaLiga broadcasts in the country.

The controversy began with a video, reportedly filmed in April and shared by the French podcast The Bridge, in which Mbappe was asked about his favorite meme. He said the funniest one he had seen put his face on “some guy,” adding “I think he’s a Chinese dictator”.

He did not name him, but the comment was widely read as a reference to a popular meme that places the forward’s face on an image of Mao Zedong, the founding leader of the People’s Republic of China.

“My comment was ill-judged and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world,” the French star wrote. He explained that he “reacted to an image of myself” and added: “I apologise to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry”. The message was published in French, Mandarin, and English.

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Backlash in China reaches LaLiga and Mbappe’s sponsors

According to The Paper, a state-backed Chinese outlet, state broadcaster CCTV suspended broadcasts of LaLiga matches and of games involving Mbappe starting Monday night, Oct. 26, citing sources linked to the public broadcaster.

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The report also said all advertisements and videos featuring the forward were removed. The decision has not been officially confirmed by CCTV, and the league’s streaming deal with Migu, renewed through the 2029-30 season, has reportedly not been affected.

The reaction has also hit the player’s commercial deals. Beverage group Dongpeng, which said it has a “zero-tolerance policy” toward behavior that offends national sentiments, ended its contract with Mbappe with immediate effect, and dairy companies Mengniu and Milkground also cut ties.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, said words and actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people “will naturally be met with joint opposition from all sectors of Chinese society”.

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Javier Tebas apologizes on behalf of LaLiga

LaLiga has also responded to the controversy, issuing a statement in which the league “deeply regrets” the offense caused among Chinese fans and stressing that Mbappe’s comments “were made in a personal capacity and do not represent LaLiga”.

The organization apologized on behalf of the competition and all its clubs. President Javier Tebas went further in his own words: “We fully understand and respect the sensitivity of the Chinese people and sincerely regret any harm these statements may have caused,” he said, extending his apologies “to all those who have felt offended.”

Javier Tebas’ post on his X account.

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Tebas highlighted the league’s long-standing ties with the country and warned against letting the episode damage them. “A relationship built over so many years cannot be damaged by a single episode,” he wrote on X, adding that LaLiga is “taking the measures within our reach and working directly with our partners and interlocutors in China to overcome this situation”. The league also announced it will develop a sensitivity and communication protocol together with clubs and players.